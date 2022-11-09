Talan Torriero Reacts To Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari’s Laguna Beach Hookup Confessions!

Talan Torriero has something to say about how he’s being referenced this week!

Of course, on Tuesday, we reported about the bombshell Back to the Beach podcast hosted by Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti. The two ex-Laguna Beach stars interviewed fellow former cast member Lauren Conrad for a VERY nostalgic sit-down. And while many of the biggest highlights of that interview centered on Kristin’s then-contentious relationship with Lauren, there was also one other memorable moment!

As Perezcious readers will recall, at one point during the podcast ep, Kristin and Lauren lamented at how producers aligned every dramatic storyline around Stephen. LC explained that behind the scenes though, she was actually having fun with Talan at the time! However, the MTV staffers running the show didn’t care:

“I was hooking up with Talan!”

The Very Cavallari star had a hilarious and enlightening response about what was going on behind the scenes:

“We all were!”

Ha!

Conrad added:

“The producers didn’t even care. They would fabricate a story with you [Stephen] but you would be like, ‘Everyone’s actually hooking up with him [Talan]!'”

Oh, to be young…

And on Tuesday afternoon, Talan responded! First, he shared a TikTok clip of the Uncommon James founder and the Lauren Conrad Co. exec discussing how things were back in the day. His bemused reaction says it all:

But that wasn’t all! Hours later, he doubled down with a second even funnier response vid.

Returning to the social media app, Talan played Taylor Swift‘s Anti-Hero. Superimposing a shot of himself above a pic of Cavallari, Colletti, and Conrad, the 36-year-old mouthed Swift’s lyrics as the music played on in the background:

“It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

Look for yourself (below):

LOLz!!!

Down in the comments, fans loved the funny reaction vid:

“Now we need Talans version” “We need the tea!!!” “Steven took the fall for you! You’ve been outed!” “when are you going to go on the podcast?!” “this tiktok is it for me. This is why I downloaded this app fr” “I knew it watching it back then” “This is my Super Bowl. The Talan Renaissance is top tier.” “Finally the king gets the recognition he deserves!”

So funny! And so great that he had such a great sense of humor about this. Love it!

Talan is happily living in Nebraska now with his wife, Danielle. The couple shares 5-year-old son Bronson and 2-year-old daughter Hudson, too. So it looks like life is happy as can be for him at this point! Doesn’t hurt to recall how things were back in the day tho, right?!

