Teen Murders Random Uber Driver Just 'To Let Some Steam Off' -- WTF!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An 18-year-old allegedly shot and killed a random Uber driver last week — and the explanation for his crime is so disturbing!

Sheliky Sanchez was arrested on first-degree murder charges after the horrific murder of Joseph Andrus in New Mexico. The teen was also charged with armed robbery and tampering with evidence. Here’s what happened. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime, Sanchez asked his girlfriend to order him a ride from her account in the early morning hours of August 7 because “his friend had a car for him to borrow and that he was going to get it.” However, that wasn’t the truth. He had more sinister plans in store.

Sanchez’s girlfriend told police she watched him get into the Uber and drive off, but she was suddenly notified that his ride “had come to a stop” before the scheduled drop-off. Becoming concerned, she called her boyfriend to ask if everything was okay. He told her there was nothing wrong. What she didn’t know was that her boyfriend was killing the driver, though. Sanchez later returned to her place in a black Ford Escape that belonged to Andrus so he could take her to McDonald’s to get a frappe. Afterward, they went to a nearby park and removed the car’s license plate.

Related: Pregnant Woman’s Body Found In Plastic Bin — The Truly Horrifying Details…

Per the Albuquerque Journal, the Albuquerque Police Department responded at around 3:00 a.m. to an alert from a gunshot detection device and found Andrus dead. Investigators soon learned the Uber driver received a ride request from Sanchez’s girlfriend, so they went to her home and found Andrus’ car outside. SWAT officers arrested both Sanchez and his girlfriend on Friday.

When interviewed by police, Sanchez tried to act innocent. Law&Order reported that Sanchez told them he bought the vehicle for $1,900 in cash from someone named “Angel” off Facebook Marketplace on August 6. He also allegedly played dumb about the Uber ride the following morning as cops questioned him about it, saying:

“Uber ride. Thursday morning. What Uber ride?”

Sanchez claimed he was asleep at his grandmother’s home by around 9:00 p.m. or 10:00 p.m. on August 6 and did not wake up until 8:00 a.m. the following day. However, all of that was a lie. Police informed Sanchez that the Ford Escape belonged to Andrus, who was shot and killed on August 7, and he once again acted like he knew nothing. He replied:

“What the f**k?”

But cops eventually got it out of him! Sanchez later came clean! And the reason for murder? He told the authorities that “he wanted to let some steam off due to ‘so much stress and so much bulls**t.” He didn’t want to hurt “certain people,” so he targeted “anybody he could see or find.” His girlfriend ordered an Uber, so he found his target.

Now it is our turn to go: What the f**k. You go for a walk, read a book, or listen to music to deal with stress! You don’t take the life of another person! How the f**k is that stress relieving anyway?? Seems like it would only add MORE stress!

And it doesn’t even seem like this guy has any remorse!

Sanchez went on to say he “cocked” the gun before getting into the car, so he could fire the first shot in case Andrus tried to attack him. But once the ride began, he told police the Uber driver “was actually really cool,” and “he had a whole ass talk with me and everything.” Yet that didn’t stop him from killing Andrus…

When they arrived at the drop-off location Sanchez gave, he told the driver to get out of the vehicle. Sanchez claimed Andrus “was taking way too long” to listen, so as he exited the car, he shot him “like five times.” He tried to just leave the ride-share driver and steal his vehicle. But then he got back out of the car to shoot him again instead, staying behind to watch him die before driving away. WOW!

The complaint stated that Sanchez said he “felt bad for him a little bit, but just getting that satisfaction out, out of the way, it’s like a relief,” adding:

“Like taking an in and out breath.”

Just sick.

When cops asked Sanchez if he ordered the Uber to steal the car or shoot the driver, his response? He said, “to shoot him.” He further noted that Andrus “seemed like a good guy,” and he doesn’t “really go for good people.” Sorry, what? He doesn’t “really go for good people”? Does that mean he’s gone for other people before? We’re so confused!

Sanchez also shared that he “wished he picked a different driver that looked big and buff.” OMG.

This is some twisted stuff.

Sanchez is currently behind bars at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Uber released a statement in light of the crime, saying:

“We are shocked and heartbroken for Joseph’s family and loved ones after this senseless attack. We’ve been in contact with the police and are grateful for their work to bring those responsible to justice.”

Our hearts are with Joseph’s loved ones. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

[Image via Albuquerque Metropolitan Detention Center]