16-Year-Old Boy Decapitated In Horrifying Shark Attack In Jamaica

A 16-year-old has been killed in a gruesome shark attack.

A Jamaican community is reeling after William Knibb Memorial High School sophomore Jahmari Reid set out on a solo spearfishing excursion on Monday morning in the Falmouth, Trelawny area and never returned home. But 24 hours later, divers discovered a body floating in the water — and when they approached it, discovered it had been viciously mauled and decapitated by a shark…

The remains had bites all over, the left arm was missing, and the head was completely gone, according to the Jamaican Star.

How gruesome…

The divers quickly rushed the remains to a Falmouth Fishing Beach morgue, where Jahmari was identified as the victim. His father Michael Reid told the Jamaica Observer earlier this week:

“I can’t believe that he went to sea by himself yesterday and that was the outcome. Sad to know. I feel so bad.”

He apparently wasn’t a fan of his son’s spearfishing habit, telling the outlet:

“It is something that we argue about, we fight about. He’s not doing it for a worthy cause, he’s not doing it for needs or anything. It is what it is still. Can you believe it?”

So horrific.

Local fisherman Christopher Reynolds told the outlet that a large tiger shark had been spotted swimming in the area:

“All of the fisherman went out there and, while they were diving to take him up, they saw the big shark.”

He explained there were hopes to be able to recover Jahmari’s head from the shark’s stomach, but they were not able to shoot and apprehend the sea creature.

Another fisherman told the Jamaican Loop that shark attacks in the Falmouth area are relatively unprecedented:

“I have been fishing for years and this never happened in Falmouth. If you are spearfishing and you have a string of fish and a shark start circling let go of the string and give [it to] him.”

Fritz Christie, the President of Falmouth Fisherfolks Benevolent Society, echoed the sentiment while speaking to the Jamaican Observer, adding that it is believed the shark followed a cruise ship to the area. Furthermore, Jahmari’s vice principal Audrey Steele remembered him as “a quiet boy” in a statement to the Jamaican Star.

What a devastating loss. Our hearts go out to Jahmari’s family. Rest in peace.

