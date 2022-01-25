Tess Holliday's PERFECT Response To Woman In Doctor's Waiting Room Who Body-Shamed Her!

Tess Holliday is feeling so proud of herself after she masterfully slammed a hater!

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old model recounted an experience she had endured while in the waiting room of a doctor’s office. She claimed she was just “minding my own business” when an older woman totally criticized her body, saying:

“She says, ‘You are so pretty. You have a beautiful face and you have beautiful hair.’ And I mean, I look like this, and my face is covered, but I’m like, ‘Oh, thank you!’ But she couldn’t just leave it there, she then proceeded to tell me, ‘Why don’t you just lose a little bit of weight?'”

The Eff Your Beauty Standards creator admitted that she’s “no stranger” to having people tell her to lose weight.

Related: Squid Game Star Responds To Comments Saying She’s Lost Too Much Weight

Sadly, it “happens often,” and she usually tries to come up with a kind response, adding:

“Usually when someone says something like that to me because I have deeply seeded trauma and people-pleasing tendencies, I usually say something to kind of placate their diet talk to make them feel a little bit better, I’m usually like, ‘Well you know I work out,’ [or] whatever.”

But not this time!! Tess continued:

“I looked at her, took a breath and I said, and I still can’t believe I said this — look at me smiling, I’m so proud of myself — I looked at her and I said, ‘Ma’am, I am one of the most famous plus-size models in the world; I think I’m doing okay.'”

Yaaaas!!

Related: Britney Spears Says She’s Not Feeling Well — Similar To ‘When I Was Pregnant’

Unfortunately, the woman did NOT get the memo. Instead, she offered more unsolicited dieting advice, saying:

“Then she goes: ‘You know, I just stop eating when I’m not hungry anymore.’ And I just said, ‘Bodies are weird.’ And then I looked at my phone and God bless, I hear Terry the nurse say my name, and I was like, ‘Bye!’”

After taking a moment to reflect on the ordeal, the make-up artist noted:

“I’m proud of myself. I’m proud of myself for standing up for myself even though she will never get it, and there was no reason for me to like, explain myself in that situation. But I’m f**king proud of myself.”

In the caption of the video, Holliday mused:

“I don’t often give myself enough credit, and my energy this year is very much to cut that s**t out. Going to the doctor and dealing with someone body shaming me was apparently my tipping point.”

What a f**king awesome mic drop moment!! We just wish that woman would have understood better! To hear the whole story unfold, watch the full video (below).

Reactions?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]