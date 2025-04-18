Texas Man Brutally Murdered & 'Disemboweled' Father He Thought Was Replaced By An Alien: Cops

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Texas man is facing a murder charge after allegedly killing and disemboweling his father… believing the old man was an alien.

Back on Saturday, 39-year-old Jaime Adrian Contreras (pictured above, in his mugshot) was arrested by cops in El Paso, Texas and charged with the murder of his 74-year-old father Victor Gerardo Contreras. According to the El Paso PD, Jaime allegedly thought his dad was an alien bent on harvesting the younger man’s organs, which prompted him to get violent.

Per multiple media reports, cops showed up at Victor’s home on Saturday after a family member went over because they hadn’t heard from the old man for a week. Once at the home, they immediately noted the smell of “rotting flesh emanating from the residence,” per court docs cited by KFOX 14 News.

When the family member went inside, they discovered the body, covered with a sheet in the victim’s bedroom. There was head trauma involved, per the court docs, along with blood spatter all over the sheet. Terrified, the family member texted Jaime, who didn’t respond to the frantic messages.

Cops promptly arrived, executed a search warrant on the entire house, and discovered the full extent of the victim’s injuries. Per court docs, Victor had suffered a head injury, stab wounds to his neck, and a slit throat. He’d also been “disemboweled” at some point either before or after death.

Not long after that, a neighbor reported seeing Jaime driving his father’s Jeep around the neighborhood. Cops quickly tracked the younger man down and asked where his father was. Jaime — who cops claimed in the court docs had a “deep” cut on his finger and a swollen hand upon being detained — reportedly replied:

“In heaven.”

WTF…

Jaime then reportedly told officers that he had been “battling” and “fighting” with an alien after the extraterrestrial had harvested his organs a few days prior. Jaime apparently thought the alien had taken over his father’s body, necessitating the gruesome murder in the first place to, uh, retrieve his organs. What the…

Sadly, the family history here seems to tell at least part of this story. See, back in May of 2023, the El Paso Police Crisis Intervention Team, which handles the city’s mental health calls, came out to the Contreras home. That interaction occurred after a call in which Victor said Jaime believed he was an alien. Two months after that, the team again returned to the home after Jaime reportedly failed to recognize his dad once more, still thinking the man had been replaced by an alien.

Alien-related mental health issues appear to have occurred leading up to the older man’s death, as well. Via TooFab, Victor’s wife told cops that she last spoke with her dead husband on April 5 — one week before cops discovered the man’s body and arrested Jaime. In that conversation, per court docs, the victim told her that Jaime was “acting crazy again” in a way similar to the previous alien-related incidents.

Then, later that same day, El Paso cops reported that Victor called them twice. During both phone calls, he reported his son was threatening him — and had even hit him with a hammer while yelling “give me my power.” Officers reportedly did respond to those calls at one point… but closed the case as a simple mental health call after Victor allegedly told them he was never hit with the hammer when questioned.

Some time not long after that, he was brutally murdered. If only someone had done something more. Sadly this was all too foreseeable.

Currently, Jaime is being held in jail on a $2 million bond. But who knows if he really has any idea why. Such a sad and horrible story all around…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

