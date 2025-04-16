Ghost Adventures’ Aaron Goodwin’s Estranged Wife Victoria Pleads Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Case

Victoria Goodwin is officially guilty.

Last month, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the woman after uncovering alleged murder-for-hire communications between her and a notoriously violent prison inmate — with the target in mind being her husband Aaron Goodwin of Ghost Adventures.

Thankfully, law enforcement officers arrested her and thwarted what could have been a very, VERY tragic situation. Aaron remains alive and well… Or at least as well as one can be after finding out your spouse is trying to have you offed. He’s since filed for divorce as Victoria was hit with conspiring to commit murder and soliciting to commit murder charges… Which she’s now partially owning up to.

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old entered a guilty plea before officially filing the legal docs on Tuesday in Nevada court. She copped to the one count of conspiracy to commit murder, which prosecutors promised they’d drop the other solicitation to commit murder charge in exchange for. Since she struck the plea deal, she’ll avoid lengthy trial and shorten her sentence, which could be anywhere from two to 10 years, according to legal docs. She will, however, be eligible for parole.

An arraignment hearing is currently scheduled for April 21, where prosecutors will reportedly not make any sentencing recommendations — meaning it will be fully up to the judge’s discretion. In addition to the maximum of 10 years in prison, she could also face a $5,000 fine, according to legal docs.

We hope Aaron is doing okay amid all of this! What do YOU hope to see during her sentencing??

[Images via Aaron Goodwin/YouTube]