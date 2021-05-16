Texas Woman Wakes Up To Her Ceiling Fan Spraying Blood Only To Shockingly Discover This…

Talk about straight out of a horror movie!

A Texas woman got the fright of her life after waking up to what she thought was the sound of rain and water dripping onto her face. But the mystery liquid actually turned out to be blood seeping through the ceiling and splattering all over her bedroom from the ceiling fan above!

Related: Oh No! Woman Put Her Winning $26 Million Lottery Ticket Through The Laundry!

Ana Cardenas discovered the horror when she turned on the lights at 4 A.M. and found a literal crime scene on her walls, bed, furniture, and body, KTSM reported. She told the outlet:

“It grossed me out. I was in shock, I thought, ‘This isn’t real, this is a dream, wake up.’ I called maintenance, and they said: ‘Are you sure?’ and I said: ‘Blood is falling on me.’”

The terrifying ordeal happened because the El Paso native’s upstairs neighbor, a man between the age of 50 and 70, had tragically passed away of natural causes about a week ago on the exact spot where the fan was and had begun to decompose. She explained:

“The firefighters knocked down his door, and the body was laying exactly where my fan is underneath. He had carpet, but the blood seeped through to my ceiling. They took the fan down, and a pool of blood came down.”

Anyone else picturing that scene in The Shining right now?! Unfortunately, the nightmare didn’t end there for Cardenas. She moved into a hotel for a few days following the situation because a horrid odor still lingered and the room filled with flies, even though the entire space was disinfected and the ceiling removed. What’s even worse is that Ana appealed to her apartment’s management team, Cielo Vista, for compensation for the damaged property, and they denied the request:

“I told them my bed is covered in blood, and they told me they’re sorry, but the insurance won’t pay it.”

Cardenas also confessed she was so traumatized by the blood bath that she can’t eat or sleep in the flat, saying:

“It was awful, an awful impact.”

Since then, a GoFundMe has been created and raised more than $11,900 to find a new place and hopefully replace her belongings. The description of the fundraiser read:

“An unfortunate death occurred in the apartment above mine which resulted in me being forced from my home with nowhere to go. The apartments are not providing assistance with an alternate housing situation. They even refuse to accept or return any of my calls. The ceiling was destroyed, and I have been forced to throw away all items covered in bodily fluids due to the incident.”

Oof, we still have chills running up and down our spines! Here’s hoping Ana will be able to move past this horrifying incident soon.

[Image via KTSM 9 NEWS/YouTube]