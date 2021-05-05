Marilyn Manson 'Drank My Blood' -- Rape Accuser Reveals He BRANDED Her With A Nazi Knife In Shocking Photos

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by over a dozen women now. And while not all of his exes report the same experience, it is starting to look like the majority have a lot in common…

This is not the first time Ashley Morgan Smithline (also known as Ashley Lindsay Morgan) has come forward, but this is the most detailed account she has given of the abuse she claims to have suffered at the hands of the rock icon.

Speaking to People, Ashley says she first met Manson while she was modeling in Asia in 2010. He reached out to her about a potential film role — as he allegedly had with Esme Bianco around the same time — though that movie doesn’t appear to ever have materialized. She says right away the rocker “lured me in with this endless intelligence”:

“He seemed brilliant and I still think he is. We talked about Nabokov and Tolstoy and foreign films and not in a pretentious ‘first year of film school’ way. In a way of really appreciating art and literature.”

She says the messages got more intense — but then weirder. Manson asked Ashley, who is of Jewish descent, to collect Nazi paraphernalia for him while she was in Europe, specifically weapons like knives and whips. Nazi stuff again. WTF.

“He kind of made it like this is just like a joke between us. I think at that point, I was already coerced enough that I felt he would not like me if I didn’t bring those things. If I’d known the weapons would be used on me, I think it would have felt a lot stranger.”

Ashley quickly moved in to Manson’s apartment in West Hollywood, a converted ballet studio with blacked out windows. She says he filmed his torture of her, whipping her back as she lay naked on the bed. She also claims he would lie to her about the time of day — keeping her there “filming” for hours.

She also claims he raped her. She recalls waking up screaming as she realized her arms were tied — and he was already inside her.

“He kept telling me, ‘You can’t rape someone that you’re in love with.'”

Using that Nazi knife, Ashley claims, the Beautiful People singer carved his initials into her thigh — leaving a scar she showed to the outlet in a photo HERE. About the permanent reminder, she says:

“I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting.”

What is with these guys and branding women???

Ashley also describes a “blood pact” Manson forced her to make with him:

“He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his. The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him.”

We’ve heard before from other accusers that Manson had a “bad girls’ room” — a glass box in his bedroom that he could lock women in — something Ashley can unfortunately corroborate, as she admits over the course of their two-year relationship she was put there over 100 times.

“If I had to pee while he was replaying one of his songs I’d heard 30,000 times, I’d have to be locked in the box. I was malnourished and cold.”

During their relationship, Ashley says, she got down to less than 80 lbs.

Ashley describes other violence, too, like a broken nose during a sexual assault. She remembers he once he threw a knife at her from across the room, nearly hitting her in the face. She says she “thought he was going to kill” her in the end.

Her modeling job took her away, all over the world, but she kept going back to Manson.

“I want to think that I never went back again. I wanted to go back on my terms and be in control, but it doesn’t ever work like that.”

Ashley says she moved out of the apartment but kept seeing him until January of 2013. A spokesperson for the rocker responded to the story, saying they “strongly deny her claims”:

“There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them. This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn’t last one week.”

However, Ashley provided People with over two years worth of messages with Manson. Hmm…

The now-36-year-old says she suffers from PTSD, OCD, and night terrors to this day, though she’s healing. It took years for her to really start to get better — but also support. In 2020 she met up with Evan Rachel Wood, Bianco, and others who have come forward with claims against Manson:

“Being with the other girls, these feelings of guilt and shame have lessened.”

Wow. On coming forward like this, Ashley says her motives are simple — to protect other women from the “most terrifying monster in the world”:

“I want people to know who he is, and it’s worth it if not one more woman gets hurt again.”

What do YOU think of these latest details? Does it change your mind about Manson??

