Cassie Randolph Is 'Getting Serious' With Her Singer Boyfriend, While Colton Underwood Is Posting Thirst Traps...

Cassie Randolph continues to move on quietly and calmly with her love life…

All this, even after her Bachelor ex Colton Underwood dropped his coming-out bombshell on the world two weeks ago. No matter, though, because Cassie is getting deeper into her relationship with her boyfriend, Brighton Reinhardt!

Bachelor Nation fans may recognize Reinhardt’s name in relation to Randolph. After all, back in January, we first reported on the two of them getting together. Their relationship quickly became newsworthy at that point after Reinhardt — a 23-year-old singer/songwriter — penned a song called Creep that appeared to take a clear shot at Colton and his ugly stalking past in the lyrics.

Well now, Brighton and the blonde bombshell are back in the news, but not for anything being sung about Underwood this time. TMZ reports the former Bachelor winner and her new boyfriend have been “spotted out together” several times recently. That includes one outing where Reinhardt hung out with Cassie’s family — a big step in any relationship! And sure enough, the media outlet divulges that sources close to Cassie are saying “things are getting serious” for the young couple.

Love it!

The pair has been having some fun, too. Late Thursday night, Cassie posted a new YouTube video to her growing channel — this one, all about a “perfectly timed vacation” to Cozumel, Mexico. As you can see at multiple points throughout the vid (below), the hunky singer-songwriter is there front-and-center, hanging out with the reality TV alum and her pals. And note the end of the video, where one of Reinhardt’s new songs gets a little plug, too:

Cassie and Brighton make a cute couple, don’t they?! They give off super clean cut unattainable influencer vibes, but still. They’re both attractive people!! However, there’s still no full discussion from Cassie about Colton’s coming-out (and their falling-out) in that vid, though. Sigh. Maybe one day she’ll tackle that tough topic. Still holding out hope!

Speaking of Colton…

On the same day Cassie posted her newest YT vlog, the former football player and Bachelor leading man decided to share his first new thirst trap, too.

Taking to his recently-reconstructed Instagram page, the 29-year-old showed the world what he’s been working towards during the pandemic and its related quarantines and lockdowns:

Oh s**t!

Without a doubt, Colton feels comfortable AF in his skin.

Still, as much as we love that Colton came out and is living as his true self, every time he and Cassie make headlines, we can’t help but wonder about the stalking situation. Surely, somebody will fully address it at some point, right? You’d think?

It’s an ugly and confusing side of the story, that’s for sure. Glad to see Cassie has moved on, though, and nice to know everybody involved appears to be happy now! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Cassie Randolph/YouTube/Colton Underwood/Instagram]