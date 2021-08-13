Bachelorette Alum Jef Holm Gets Restraining Order Against Robby Hayes -- See His DISTURBING Claims About Their 'Hostile' Living Situation

Talk about a Bachelor Nation bromance gone ALL wrong…

Jef Holm, who found reality TV stardom after proposing to Emily Maynard on season eight of The Bachelorette, has filed for a temporary civil harassment restraining order against fellow former Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes.

According to court records first viewed by E! News, Holm’s request for protection was granted by a judge this week after his official filing on Monday. Now, Hayes must legally stay more than 100 yards away from Jef, his home, and his place of work.

In the court filing, Jef described Robby as “an old roommate” who “used to live” in Holm’s Los Angeles-area home. It’s not clear when or why their friendship soured and when exactly Robby moved out, but Jef claims in the docs that Robby re-enters his former friend’s home “at least once a week” without permission, and often “becomes hostile” during those unplanned and unwanted confrontations.

OMG…

Jef goes on from there, too, explaining more about his emotional mind state and recalling a specific incident from July 2021 that really put him on edge in regards to Hayes’ anger and capabilities:

“I do not feel safe around him. He threatens me and still hasn’t stopped to this day. He claims he has belongings there and that’s why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful. I was alone in my home when he entered abruptly and aggressively. Started threatening me and I felt very unsafe.”

Whoa! That is seriously not cool — to say the least.

Hayes, of course, appeared on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette. According to a 2017 interview, Holm apparently allowed Hayes and fellow Bachelorette alum Chase McNary to live with him upon getting to El Lay after their seasons on the hit reality TV show. McNary, who also appeared on Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, is not mentioned in the restraining order; it’s unclear whether he lives with Holm at this time.

While Robby did not comment on the allegations or the restraining order (yet), Jef did release a statement to E! News in conjunction with his official court filing. The former Bachelorette star said to the media outlet:

“In regards to the Robby situation, it’s definitely been an unfortunate turn of events. I’m still processing all of it to be honest. The simple version is I invited Robby into my house that I was renting in Venice, which I am now in the process of purchasing. I allowed him to live there rent free for years as a friend. When the living situation became hostile I asked him to leave and he refused. It went on like this for months, eventually I had to take legal action. It’s sad because I didn’t want it to end like this. Hopefully tensions will die down and the temporary restraining order can be dropped. I just want to move on and I wish him the best.”

Jeez.

Rent-free “for years” in Venice sounds like a GREAT life for Robby; just think of how much money he saved living for free in one of the most desirable parts of El Lay. And this is how it’s going to end?! With a restraining order?? Not great…

What do U make of this unfortunate former-friends news, Perezcious readers?

Sound off with your take on this legal tiff down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Brian To/Guillermo Proano/WENN]