The End Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry?

Podcast time! New audio show is out NOW! And the video version premieres tomorrow morning on our @PerezHilton YouTube channel! So much Chrissy Teigen insanity! Perez upset Khloe Kardashian fans! He also upset Joe Biden supporters! Are we over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? Jennifer Lopez being inappropriate with Ben Affleck and her kids? And MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Related Posts
Jun 21, 2021 16:30pm PDT