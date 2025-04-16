The Traitors Star Gabby Windey Frees The Nipple... In Her WEDDING DRESS! Whoa!

Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman are *legally* married, and she rocked a pretty daring look this time around!

In case you missed it, the couple surprised fans last month when they revealed they tied the knot in Las Vegas back in January. However, it wasn’t legally binding… until now! On Tuesday, Gabby took to Instagram to announce she and Robby are officially married! They had a legal wedding at the courthouse in Los Angeles on April 11.

For the second ceremony, the 34-year-old reality star chose a brand-new wedding dress to wear – one that showed off her nipples! Yes, Gaggy freed the nip! According to a press release, per People, she sported a white version of a Fanci Club Poppies Mini Dress that featured a sheer, skin-tight turtleneck top and a ruffled skirt. The Traitors fan-favorite completed the outfit with a tulle veil over her bun and matching white stilettos. It’s a bold ensemble for a wedding day, but Gabby looked amazing in it!

Meanwhile, Robby opted for something more casual, wearing a white shirt with a button-up overtop, black trousers, and shoes. Check out the wedding pictures (below), which also show The Bachelorette alum and the Hacks star celebrating their nuptials with a cake adorned with their own Funk Pop! figurines and adorable couple shots:

Stunning! No notes!

Congrats to Gabby and Robby — again! What are your reactions to the second wedding, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

