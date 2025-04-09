Gabby Windey Offers Scathing Response To Claims She Bullied Ex Clayton Echard -- And He Reacts!

Gabby Windey and Clayton Echard’s intense online feud continues!

If you have been keeping up with the drama between the exes, you know that the former Bachelor accused her of bullying him after she poked fun at his dancing videos on Las Culturistas this month. Clayton has gotten into busting a move, as fans may have noticed on social media lately. And while some cheer him on, Gabby is not! She bashed Clayton on the podcast, telling hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers that he is a “toe-looking ass” whose dance videos “will make you run” and “wish you didn’t have eyes.” Yikes!

Clayton caught wind of the harsh comments and fired back, slamming his ex-girlfriend for unnecessarily “attacking” him over his appearance and passion. He continued:

“You have such a large platform and you’re setting a really bad example, which is just disheartening. I don’t want people to be scared to try something new because [of] bullying online, like what you’re doing. Do better, Gabby.”

Don’t expect Gabby to backtrack and apologize, though! She’s sticking to her comments and clapping back at Clayton. Get ready for a scathing response, Perezcious readers! Taking to TikTok on Tuesday, the 34-year-old called out the former television personality for being a hypocrite with the bullying accusations when he exploited her and co-star Rachel Recchia’s sex lives on national television without her permission:

“Oh, that’s rich. It’s rich coming from a man who exploited my sexual life on TV without me knowing. You were intimate with ‘the both of us’ you said on national TV in front of millions without having a conversation with me or another woman first. So, you humiliated us in front of each other and in front of everybody watching the TV.”

While Gabby knows “people can infer” the two had sex during their fantasy suite dates, she pointed out that Clayton had no right to tell Susie or viewers he was intimate with her and Rachel:

“Sure, people can infer but nothing has been said so explicitly, and those kinds of details should come from a woman. Oh, I’m a mean girl? As a straight, white man, maybe you should do better with your power.”

Gabby went there! Damn! Watch her video (below):

@gabbywindey And you dont even need to run to his DMs or comments hes not worth it fr ♬ original sound – Gabby

In need of a refresher on what the heck she’s talking about, here’s the deal! Clayton told all three women he loved them and revealed on camera that he had been intimate with Rachel and Gabby. No matter how vague he was, we all knew what he meant by that! They hooked up! When Susie left, he begged Gabby and Rachel to stay for the finale and meet his family despite having stronger feelings for another woman. He knew Susie was the one for him, yet he made it seem like he would get engaged to one of them by the end instead! After everything, Clayton picked neither of them and went with Susie, a relationship that ultimately failed! Jeez!

With all that in mind, it is not hard to see why she is so salty all these years later — even if she came out on top, becoming The Bachelorette, a Traitors fan-favorite, and a popular internet personality afterward. We’ve all blasted an ex or two or three before but maybe not as publicly. Still, no matter how upset Gabby still is over the past drama, did she cross a line? Was her comments a bit cruel? Should she have kept those biting remarks to her inner circle only? Even we can say it, yeah! And Clayton is not letting her get away with her behavior…

Hours after the response post, he took to Instagram again to slam Gabby some more! He hit back by saying:

“Gabby, you know, it’s disappointing to see that this is the route you’re choosing to go. Essentially saying it’s justified to make fun of someone’s physical appearance, to attack a passion of theirs that’s changed their life if they hurt you in the past. So you’re teaching your audience to be vengeful, to not forgive. And I don’t agree with that, Ok? You have every right to be upset with me and what I did in the show. I’ve done everything in my power to apologize. I’ve taken accountability time and time again. I’ve reached out multiple times and extended the olive branch and you want nothing to do with me.”

Current situation aside, can you blame her for ghosting you? Clayton then dropped a screenshot of alleged DMs he sent to Gabby apologizing for his actions on the ABC show and asking to have a conversation. Check it out (below):

Whoa…

He then acknowledges that Gabby doesn’t have to “forgive” him if she doesn’t want to but wants her to stop talking about him:

“Continually bringing me up three and half years later is unnecessary. I’ve been doing my own thing, I’ve been dealing with my own drama for the last few years. False accusations after false accusations. And then you’re just doing a pile on effect, OK? I think I have every right to be upset with what you said because imagine if the roles were reversed. Imagine if I made fun of your physical looks, imagine if I made fun of your passions. There would be an uprise online, as there should be and that’s why this is happening. It’s not OK, Gabby, that you can just attack me, OK? It’s bullying. I wish we could’ve done this in private.”

As for the exploitation claims? Clayton insisted he never wanted to “air your business out” on TV, but Gabby should “know” that as the lead he doesn’t have much control since the contract states that everything must be filmed, except inside the fantasy suites. He also swore he tried to be as vague as possible when talking about how they were intimate with each other:

“Stop with this nonsense. You know I couldn’t have an off-camera conversation. You know that I can’t just orchestrate that as a lead. … At the end of the day, you’re not going to agree with what I did, that’s fine. But that doesn’t give you the right — because of what I did three and a half years ago for you to attack my physical appearance and what I’m doing today. It’s wrong, Gabby. Do better.”

And he wasn’t done! He added in the caption:

“Attacking someone’s looks and their hobbies is never ok, especially years later after they’ve taken accountability & apologized multiple times for their actions. But if you want to continue to be vengeful, you will. Just know that I won’t stand for it anymore.”

At this time, Gabby has not reacted to Clayton’s latest video! However, it doesn’t seem likely that she will take back her comments and apologize to him anytime soon! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you feel Gabby is in the wrong and going too far? Or is Clayton overreacting here? Sound OFF in the comments!

