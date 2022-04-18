The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori Blasts Haters With FACTS After Claims Surface That She Got Pregnant During Filming!

It was truly shocking when tumultuous couple Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger ended up married in the finale of The Ultimatum.

It was even more shocking when they revealed their pregnancy during the reunion!

ICYMI — The Ultimatum tested couples by tasking them to embark on a three-week trial marriage with someone else. Madlyn got paired with Randall Griffin, while Colby spent his time with April Melohn.

Now everything was peachy as the pair’s wedding and the reunion aired, until fans started to speculate exactly when Madlyn got knocked up! So much so, she needed to clarify a timeline of events to her 160,000+ Instagram followers.

She recently shared The Ultimatum began production in March 2021 and the reunion filmed in February 2022:

“For clarity, Colby and I were married 5.13.2021 and will have our baby in the next two weeks. A.K.A. not pregnant during filming.”

Madlyn and Colby also told E! News that they were pregnant three months after filming ended.

“The show ended in May. And I got pregnant in August.”

On Monday, she even gave her fans an exact due date of May 2! That little baby girl is almost here! And y’all can hush about semantics, it’s clear as day now.

Back on Friday, the reality TV standout shared her thoughts on pregnancy, and even gave followers a few bump shots! She wrote:

“This pregnancy has completely transformed me. Not only physically as I’ve completely shape-shifted…. but mentally, spiritually, and emotionally as well. It has grown an even deeper love than I knew possible with my partner as well as an incredible innate connection with my body and my daughter inside me. Pregnancy has completely altered and rebuilt my self image and confidence. So much different than before, I feel powerful, beautiful, and so proud to be a woman. I can’t believe I get to be a mother to a perfect child and with the support and love of the best partner I could ask for. this truly is a gift that I could never deserve but am blessed beyond words to have received. I cannot wait to meet my girl. 2 more weeks!!”

Wishing Colby and Mads the best in their last few weeks as a family of two!

