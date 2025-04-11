The White Lotus IRL! Guests Unknowingly Spent Night At Resort With Body Of Murdered Woman Hidden In Their Room!

Think totally insane crime stories at paradise resorts are just for prestige HBO dramas? Think again!

Vacationers had their own insane moment recently that easily could have slotted into a season of The White Lotus. These guests stayed at the Amoray Dive Resort in Key Largo, Florida Sunday night. The seaside resort offers beautiful diving in crystal clear waters… and apparently a bit of death to boot. The unnamed vacationers had no idea but they were sharing their room with the body of a murdered woman!

Related: Jason Isaacs Hinted At The White Lotus Cast Hookups & Breakups!!

43-year-old Nadyne Marie Tillman had just been reported missing by a family member when the search led to the resort, per a press statement by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. That family member may or may not have been the woman’s daughter, who was reportedly searching for her mother at Amoray.

A witness named Ka Thigpen told WTVJ her mother — who was there for a wedding — was staying in the room next door and saw all the fallout:

“Her poor daughter came around looking and knocking on everyone’s door and from my understanding tracked her mom to this location and found her car.”

Nadyne, from what Ka heard, “had been missing for a couple days” and her daughter had “no contact with her.” But somehow the daughter’s search led her — and eventually sheriffs — right to the room.

“They only took a step in and then left and then they came back with crime scene unit.”

What they found was horrifying. Nadyne’s body was wedged into a crawlspace in the closet that housed the room’s air conditioner. It wasn’t hard for investigators to find their suspect.

Dylan Lamb, a local kayak tour guide, had checked into that room on Friday alone. Authorities believe he met up with Nadyne on Saturday morning; it’s believed he hired her as a sex worker. At some point, hotel staff told investigators, Lamb was asked to move rooms to make way for newer guests — and refused. But eventually he did check out on Sunday.

And after he left, cleaning staff found bloody sheets stuffed into yard waste bags inside the room. However, they did what they always do — they threw it all away without asking questions. They never called the cops! Whoa!

And so, a new set of guests checked in on Sunday. A law enforcement source told The Miami Herald the horrifying scoop:

“They stayed the night and checked out Monday, none the wiser about the body.”

We imagine they know now — and are probably traumatized by the knowledge there was a dead woman in the room where they slept! Heck, we wouldn’t be surprised if they contacted a lawyer, considering what we’ve now heard about staff letting this happen!

So what did happen? Police haven’t released many details, but they reportedly believe Lamb beat Nadyne to death — as she had “injuries consistent with being beaten”. He was arrested on Tuesday at the Key Largo kayak shop where he worked. He wasn’t even on the run… he just assumed he got away with it?? According to Monroe County arrest records, Lamb has been charged with homicide, kidnapping-false imprisonment, destroying evidence, and procuring another for prostitution.

All this in a resort while everyone was supposed to be getting away from it all. Ka said her mother saw Lamb come and go — and never suspected a thing:

“He was in and out and you never know just by looking at someone. You never know who you’re meeting up with and that’s the really scary part.”

She’s right. That’s more terrifying than anything on TV. Or on HBO.

[Image via HBO/YouTube.]