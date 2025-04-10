Jason Isaacs Hinted At The White Lotus On-Set Splits Before Sleuths Spotted Potential Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Woods Feud!!

The White Lotus wouldn’t be what it is without ALL the drama weaved into each season… But for this latest installment, there was “just as much” behind the scenes as there was in the final cut of the show!

Co-stars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, who played love interests in Season 3, raised eyebrows over the weekend after sharing posts to celebrate the finale on Sunday. Walton, who’s been married to wife Nadia Conners for YEARS, thanked “Aimee Lou for being my partner” on “a journey I will never forget.” He also shared 17 SLIDES on his Instagram Story dedicated to their time together, and referred to her as his “soulmate” in an interview. Aimee Lou also dedicated multiple IG posts to Walton, calling their pairing “the perfect storm.”

Now of course this could have just been hyperbolic actor speak. But what happened right after is what had us all doing double takes!

It wasn’t until later fans noticed the two stars had UNFOLLOWED each other! Actually, some speculate Walton blocked Aimee Lou! Even worse! That’s led many to believe they had some sort of falling out… Possibly over the bond they formed. As in… it got too close for the married man?? Yeesh. But before any of this blew up, it sounds like their co-star Jason Isaacs was trying to tease fans about how messy things got!

An interview the Harry Potter star had with The Guardian in February has resurfaced amid all the feud speculation, which might just turn theories into certainties! Speaking about shooting the show in Thailand for months, he told the outlet:

“It was a theatre camp, but to some extent an open prison camp: you couldn’t avoid one other.”

Uhhh, yikes! He continued:

“There are tensions and difficulties, I don’t know if they spilled from on screen to off-screen, or if it would have happened anyway. There were alliances that formed and broke, romances that formed and broke, friendships that formed and broke. It’s a long period of time for people to be away from their family with an open bar and all the wildness being in Thailand allows.”

WHOA! Hold up! “Romances”?! “Romances that formed and broke” even?? Between WHO?? Was this him hinting that Walton wasn’t just calling Aimee Lou his “soulmate” in a platonic way?? That maybe some co-stars had something more??

The 61-year-old continued:

“I can’t pretend I wasn’t involved in some off-screen drama. [Producer Dave Bernard] has seen it before, twice, and so has [creator Mike White]. I can’t speak for them, but I imagine they think it feeds into the on-screen drama, and they might well be right. I think the heat contributed to these fissures appearing.”

Damn! So a lot of the tension we saw play out over the season was rooted in real life emotions! And even he was involved?? Whoa…

He concluded:

“We’ll all see one other again [for the premiere] and I’m sure we’ll be hugging and kissing and remembering it fondly. But there were times when things were not quite so fond. I was in some ways used to it, but within a couple of weeks my wife [who was with him on set and used to be an actor] went, ‘Some of these people are f**king mad.’ I said, ‘No, it’s just a bunch of actors away on location, love. You’ve forgotten what it’s like.’”

That’s wild… We NEED to know the tea! But it sounds like Jason won’t be the one to dish up specifics…

In a separate interview with Vulture last month, he doubled down on his previous tease of on-set feuds:

“It was like a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage. It wasn’t a holiday. Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost. All the things you would imagine with a group of people unanchored from their home lives on the other side of the world, in the intense pressure cooker of the working environment with eye-melting heat and insects and late nights. They say in the show, ‘What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand.’ But there’s an off screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama.”

However, he declined to elaborate on specifics:

“I became very close to some people and less close to others, but we still all had that experience together and there’s a certain level of discretion required.”

Or else, what?? Marriages could be ruined? Tell us, Malfoy!

Walton and Aimee Lou’s feud remains nothing more than a rumor as neither camp has addressed all the speculation, but Jason’s comments certainly make things a whole lot juicier.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below!

