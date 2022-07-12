Therapist Allegedly Kidnapped By Client, Tortured And Raped For 15 Hours: ‘Be A Good Girl’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Boca Raton woman was kidnapped, tortured, and raped by her client after she went to his home for a therapy session.

The woman, who is a social worker, was reportedly helping a man named Tzvi Allswang “function in society” by being a therapist and counselor for him. She was helping him “get a job, build a resume, and know how to behave during a job interview”. It’s alleged that people who had previously worked with the man warned the woman that the 20-year-old had charges under his belt, such as juvenile sexual battery, but she ultimately decided to try and help him. She truly seemed to have her heart in the right place, but unfortunately it would lead to a horrific situation…

It’s reported she went to Tzvi’s home in the afternoon of July 1 for an at-home therapy session, but she wouldn’t be seen again until sometime after that…

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the mother of the unnamed victim called police around 1 a.m. on July 2 to report her daughter missing. Her daughter had been expected to arrive for dinner the night before but never showed up. The mom told police she believed she could’ve been kidnapped:

“[My daughter] is a mental health therapist and she has not been heard from since her last appointment. [Her] cell phone appears to be off. [I feel] that [she] may have been kidnapped.”

A police officer was then dispatched to the worried parent’s home, and that’s when she shared she had received strange text messages from her daughter’s phone. Police reports state the texts included the victim telling her mother she “had been pulled over” and was being taken somewhere to perform a breathalyzer test. A little while later, another text rolled in claiming she “was being taken to a hotel by police for the night”.

As she likely expected, police confirmed the woman’s daughter had not been pulled over or detained by police. After searching for the victim for some time, the police decided to go to the residence of her client — the last place she was supposed to have been.

Arriving at the suspect’s home they noticed the woman’s car was parked in the driveway. Police attempted to knock on the door, call the residence, and make contact with the homeowner, but nothing came of it. They left the residence around 5:30 a.m., and as far as we can tell from reports, it doesn’t sound like they did much more then. They obviously saw her car was in the driveway, so why wouldn’t they try to quickly obtain a search warrant or welfare check, especially considering the girl was reported missing and in possible danger!?

Thankfully, the mother was not letting the police give up that easily! She called back around 6:47 that morning and insisted that they go look again. About an hour later, the officers arrived at the home again, but this time they tapped on a window, and that’s when the victim started screaming for help. They still wouldn’t burst the door down for another 2 hours, though…

Once entry was made into the residence, they say they found Tzvi barricading himself in the master bedroom, holding a knife to the woman’s throat, and threatening to kill her. That’s when deputies shot him in the head and quickly rushed to help the woman. Just awful…

The victim was rushed to the hospital and sustained bruises and swelling to the throat and eyes. She told law enforcement that Allswang had tortured her for over 15 hours — being strangled, raped, smothered, and having her head beat into the floor. She also alleges he demanded from her, “you need to be a good girl” and “are you going to listen to me?”

Absolutely stomach-churning… That poor woman…

The attacker survived his injuries and later was detained and had a mugshot taken, displaying his wounds from the gunshot to his head. You can see his mugshot below (WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGERY):

He has been charged with six felonies, including attempted murder with a weapon, four counts of sexual battery with force, and kidnapping. He made his first court appearance last week and was ordered to be held without bond. He is expected to be back before a judge on August 8.

Just heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to the victim and her family. We hope she gets the justice she deserves.

