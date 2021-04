God went from being a woman to be a dancer! And the divine Mabel takes her to the floor!

The Brit collaborated with Tiesto on God Is A Dancer and it makes us appreciate her even more!

The gays love her in America, but we wish the masses did too! She’s serving us POP STAR!

Check it out above!

