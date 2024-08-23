Got A Tip?

Unlikely Texas TikTok Star Joe Mack Roy, AKA Pop Watch, Dead at 90

Beloved TikTok star Joe Mack Roy — known as Pop Watch — sadly passed away this week. He was 90 years old.

His grandson Jason shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram that the social media personality died on Wednesday night surrounded by his loved ones. He wrote alongside a picture of Joe:

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my grandfather, better known as ‘Pop,’ peacefully passed away last night with our family by his side. ‘When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.’ I am so grateful to have gotten to spend 40 years of my life with him and can only hope to live to be as old and wise as he was. I just think to myself, how lucky am I to have had someone that was so hard to say ‘goodbye’ to? Thank y’all so much for all your prayers. They have been felt and are appreciated more than you will ever know. Pop may not have met all of y’all, but he loved you all.”

Related: TikTok Star ‘Dancing Engineer’ Dead At 34 After Dengue Fever Fight

See the announcement (below):

According to TMZ, Joe died from complications from a mass in his throat. Unfortunately, he had been dealing with some health issues over the past few weeks. Jason kept followers up to date with his condition, recently sharing that his grandpa was in the hospital and “in a rough spot.” And this week, everything went downhill. Fighting back tears, Joe’s grandson shared that “things took a turn for the worse” when it came to his “cognitive condition,” adding:

“None of us saw it coming. Within 24 hours, his mind basically it shut down on him. We don’t know much other than he was there and then he wasn’t. He fell asleep and just couldn’t wake back up. Vitals were still good but slowly dropping. His breathing was still good but slowly dropping. It’s unfortunate.”

Joe was supposed to go to hospice care, but he died shortly after the video dropped. So, so sad. Take a look at the devastating video (below):

This loss is undoubtedly difficult for the family and fans. There aren’t many 90-year-old TikTok stars, but Joe became a face fans loved to see new content from. He had 1.5 million followers watching his hilarious skits and adventures with Jason over the years. Check some out (below):

@popwatchtexas

Tired from what? You ain’t done sh*t!????#foryourpage #popwatchonFB #jasonroytexas #popwatch #viral #fyp

♬ original sound – POP WATCH

@popwatchtexas

Cowboys are going to the Super Bowl this year Pop! #thanksgiving #dallascowboys #jasonroytexas #popwatchtexas #fypシ #viral #fyp #popwatch

♬ original sound – POP WATCH

The world will miss Pop. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this trying time. Rest in peace, Joe…

[Image via Jason Roy/Instagram]

Aug 23, 2024 12:01pm PDT

