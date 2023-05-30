Mom's Entire Face Horrifically Burned While Trying Viral Egg Hack From TikTok

A mom from Manchester, UK has vowed to never eat eggs again after getting horrifically burned attempting a viral TikTok hack.

Shafia Bashir (not pictured) recalled in a series of TikToks how earlier this month she was “starving” and decided to try poaching an egg in her microwave after she saw a cooking hack on the viral video app. It seemed simple — add boiling water to a mug, put an egg in it, and pop it in the microwave for a few minutes until it was completely cooked. This wasn’t the first time she’d tried the hack, and for over three years she’d successfully cooked her egg. But one small mistake turned this attempt into a kitchen nightmare…

Related: TikTok Bucket Challenge Gone Wrong Sends Mom To Hospital

The 37-year-old first heard of this TikTok trend over three years ago from her ex mother-in-law and never had an issue with it before:

“I did it exactly the same as I usually do it. I had already made the toast, I was starving! My ex-mother-in-law told me about it. She told me how to make a poached egg in the microwave. I had been doing it for three years. I boiled the kettle, half-filled the mug with water, put salt inside, the egg inside, and microwaved it for a minute. It wasn’t cooked, so I put it in for another minute.”

After she finished nuking her egg, she removed the mug and used a spoon to try and get the egg out of the cup. Unfortunately the spoon she used was cold. Horrifyingly, this temperature change caused the egg and mug to EXPLODE in her face, with the cup completely shattering and covering her in boiling water. She warned her followers:

“I just don’t want anyone else going through that, because it is trending on TikTok. It was the most excruciating pain in my life. It was a terrifying time for me. I was in absolute agony. As soon as I put the cold spoon in, it exploded like a fountain and it scalded me.”

It caused her so much agony she was still in pain 12 hours later:

“After it happened, I put my face under the tap for 20 mins. But the burning lasted for 12 hours. It just didn’t stop.”

Shafia eventually realized she needed to go to the ER, or A&E as it’s called there:

“I put my face under the tap and then had to get my mate to look after my daughter so I could go to A&E.”

Her skin peeled for a while after the initial injury, but thankfully she was left with no permanent damage:

“My face has healed now, luckily with no scars. I used Vaseline, Sudocrem, whatever I could get my hands on.”

Whew! As horribly painful as it was, it could have been even worse. You can see pics of Shafia and the exploded mug HERE.

Thankfully her sense of humor was untouched! She made light of the situation, adding:

“For my last videos on TikTok, I did Beauty and the Beast and Tony Montana from Scarface, with the burn. My followers thought it was a filter!”

Ha! What a great way to make the best out of a bad injury!

The British Medical Journal has previously said that microwaves should come with warnings about cooking shelled eggs. The egg holds in heat and continues to cook itself — so any disruption can cause it to explode, like it did for Shafia. So scary!

We’re glad she made a full recovery, but what a scary situation! Just another warning about the many hacks you’ll find online, everyone. Be sure to really do your research before trying this stuff at home. Be safe, everyone!

[Image via amandaannsharp/Tiktok.]