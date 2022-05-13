Getting Robbed Changed EVERYTHING! TikToker Raises $200k For Uber Driver Who Came To Her Rescue!

One TikTok star is paying it forward to her Uber driver, who helped her after an unfortunate experience at Coachella.

After being robbed at the music festival last month, influencer Becca Moore decided to give back to the man who stuck by her side during the difficult time. How so? Well, she encouraged her more than 878,800 followers on the social media platform to help raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to help his two family members who have cancer. Amazing!

It all started when the social media star was attending a private party at Coachella with other influencers, and someone went through her bag and stole her phone and credit cards. When she was about to leave the bash, she realized all of her things were missing. She told ABC7:

“I went to check my phone and I didn’t have it, and you know what else I don’t have? My car keys or my credit cards – so I’m stranded.”

Oh no! Eventually, she made it back to her hotel, where they called an Uber for her the next morning. And that’s when she ended up meeting an unexpected hero: her Uber driver Raul Torres. As she said in her now-viral TikTok about the situation:

“So I got robbed at Coachella, and my Uber driver saved me. After I got in his car, I pretended everything was fine, but he insisted on staying with me because he had an instinct that I needed help.”

While Becca explained in the video that all she wanted was to get a new phone and be done with the whole thing, Raul apparently was not letting this matter go. Nope! Instead, he helped her file a police report, grab some Starbucks to keep her calm, went with her to grab a new rental car, AND even managed to find her phone when the police would not help out

It was a really heartwarming, inspiring story about a kind stranger lending a helping hand. As Becca wrote on GoFundMe:

“What could’ve turned into an emergency situation felt like a fun day with a new friend because of Raul. He picked me up at 10 AM and stayed with me until I had everything I needed to get home at 6 PM, which should have been his entire day of work.”

Raul told KESQ that he was more than “happy” to help Becca, explaining:

“I was just happy to help her, you know what I mean. It’s just weird but you know I couldn’t leave her back there because she didn’t know nobody there so I had to help her out.”

Following their adventures, the two then decided to head to a Mexican restaurant for some food and margaritas. There, the social media personality learned about his family’s struggles. As she detailed on TikTok, Raul had been helping take of his teen daughter Myra who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, and his father who also had cancer. And while the dad was not “expecting nothing in return,” she wanted to help him in some way since he was willing to end “his Uber trip that morning” to come to her aid despite everything that was going on in his life.

So what does she do? Becca created the GoFundMe on April 28 to raise funds for any medical expenses the Torres family may have and to help give Myra the best possible senior year. Unfortunately, Raul’s dad passed away the following day, and his family ended up also having a ton of funeral expenses.

She initially set the goal at $1,000, and it was met within an hour. But it didn’t stop there. After two weeks, she has raised over $234,000! Wow! After dealing with the medical bills, Becca shared with ABC7 that Raul hopes to use whatever money is left to open up a taco shop. She then expressed on TikTok:

“When I was in the car with him, it seemed like we were so focused on my situation. We were only talking about getting my phone and things that did not matter. And he completely glazed over the fact that like his daughter and his dad were the ones that needed help.”

If you want to help, you can still do so HERE!

In later videos on TikTok, she revealed that she and the Torres family got to meet one day where they confirmed how Raul regularly does these types of random acts of kindness:

“‘He does that all the time. He helps everyone.’ Thank God he treated me like a daughter that day, too.”

Awww!

Since then, she has continued to hang out with the family — even getting matching necklaces with Myra and planning a trip to Ensenada, Mexico with them. Becca said:

“I love them. They’re stuck with me forever.”

This was fate. Without a doubt, these two people were supposed to meet that day. You can ch-ch-check out Becca and Raul’s amazing story (below):

