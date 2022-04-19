Revolve Apologizes For Fyre Festival-Esque Coachella Event: 'We Promise To Do Better'

Revolve is super sorry for leaving influencers in the dust at Coachella!

The fashion brand issued an apology in response to the outrage over its A-list event that many compared to the notorious Fyre Festival, which, lest we forget, forced attendees who paid thousands of dollars to stay in FEMA tents on a largely deserted island.

As we reported, Revolve was responsible for bringing Fyre Fest 2.0 to Coachella over the weekend, as many of the influencers who were invited took to their accounts to expose the “most unorganized event” that nearly left someone “trampled.”

On Tuesday, the company tried to quell the PR burn by issuing an apology. A rep told E! News:

“In anticipation of the high level of interest in attending Revolve Festival this year, Revolve worked closely with all appropriate city and safety authorities to ensure a safe and secure path for guests to access the two-day invitation-only event.”

Noting that city regulations mandated the company have an “off-site location for guest check-in and parking,” the rep explained the off-site location featured shuttle transportation as well as ride-share access — but confessed the system started to stall Saturday afternoon when their event was getting full.

The statement continued:

“As the festival was reaching capacity late Saturday afternoon, shuttle access to the venue was limited in order to remain in compliance with safety requirements, causing longer wait times for entry and resulting in some guests not being able to attend the festival. The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us, and we will always make that a priority… We sincerely apologize to all the guests who were impacted. We always strive to provide a great experience, and we promise to do better.”

Stars who ended up making it to the event included Kim Kardashian, Halsey, Olivia Culpo, and Chanel Iman. Sad for the influencers who didn’t make it!

[Image via TikTok/Revolve/YouTube]