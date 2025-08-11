Did Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Split?! He Snubs Her Birthday After She Posts Two Breakup Songs!

Is something going on between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner? Because this ain’t looking good…

Sunday marked The Kardashians star’s 28th birthday — but her boyfriend of two years didn’t celebrate the special occasion! Publicly, at least. While Kylie was busy posting a birthday tribute to herself (including some adorable throwback pics, see HERE), Timmy WAS active on social media… He just chose to share a very different kind of tribute instead.

The actor posted a photo to his Story of Muhammad Ali winning a boxing match with the words “Dream Big” written in red letters above. It could be a reference to his new film, Marty Supreme, which is all about “Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects” who “goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness,” according to IMDb. An inspirational photo, cool. But why did he share it on his girl’s birthday??? And without tossing up a lovey-dovey photo in her honor? Hmm. See the post HERE.

This also comes after the model listened to back-to-back breakup songs on her IG Story on Friday! Uh oh! After posting some sexy snaps on the grid, she shared screenshots of two noteworthy tracks to her Story. First, she was listening to the tune, Lover, You Should’ve Come Over, by Jeff Buckley. Lyrics include:

“Maybe I’m too young / To keep good love from going wrong / But tonight you’re on my mind / So you never know”

And:

“Broken down and hungry for your love / With no way to feed it / Where are you tonight, child? / You know how much I need it”

Plus:

“Lover, you should’ve come over / ‘Cause it’s not too late.”

Jeez! That sure sounds like a message to her man!

She then shared a screenshot of Labi Siffre‘s single, Crying Laughing Loving Lying! The song’s all about struggling not to fall apart:

“Crying never did nobody no good no how / That’s why I don’t cry”

And:

“Loving never did me no good no how, no how / That’s why I can’t love you now.”

Oh no!!!

That doesn’t sound good!

The pair have been dating for over two years, and they seemed super serious! So, what changed? Are they just keeping their social media presence low, as usual? Or is all this a sign of trouble? Tell us your predictions in the comments (below)!

