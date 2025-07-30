Kylie Jenner Shows Off Daughter Stormi's $$$ Custom Outfit -- You Won't Believe How Much It Cost!

OMG! Stormi Webster is looking stylish — but it cost a pretty penny!

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the fam celebrated grandmother MJ Campbell‘s 91st birthday at The Ivy in LA. To mark the occasion, she shared several photos — including some of her 7-year-old daughter, who was dressed to the nines for the occasion! Or should we say to the fifteens, in her extremely pricy custom look!

Taking to Instagram, Kylie uploaded pics of the little girl looking chic in a custom white-and-silver outfit by Chrome Hearts, with the company’s signature cross logo embroidered throughout her jacket, mini skirt, and bag.

She also had her Labubu keychains with her in one photo. Ch-ch-check it out!

Cute, right? But wait until you see the price tag! According to People, the ‘fit cost over $15,000! WHOA!! For an outfit she’s gonna grow out of in just a few months?? OMG!!!

She looks fantastic, but if that’s what her outfits are already costing, the little fashionista is gonna need a massive allowance as she grows up! Wowza!

