Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

This Is Too Good To Be True - But It's Real!! Titanic Child Star Reveals Just How Much He's Made From Movie In 27 Years When It Rains It Pours -- Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Just Got Hit With A Tax Lien! Christina Hall ‘Ready To Fight’ Ex Josh In Nasty Divorce Battle As She Feels ‘She Has Been Wronged’! Travis Kelce Was 'Much More Humble' Before Dating Taylor Swift, Argue Friends  Ice Spice Blasts 'Rude' Claims Taylor Swift Is Only Her Friend To Dodge Racism Accusations! Christina Hall BLASTS 'Insecure Man' Josh Hall & Slams Claims He’s 'Blindsided & Heartbroken' By Divorce! Chrishell Stause Throws Shade At Jason & Brett Oppenheim Over Office Leadership -- Does She Want To Get Fired?! Risking Offending The King? Prince William Removes Queen Camilla's Sister From Royal Payroll! Facts Of Life Fans Think They’ve Figured Out Who The ‘Greedy Bitch’ Is Who Derailed Revival Series! Kristin Cavallari Feels She & Laguna Beach Co-Stars Were ‘Manipulated’ By MTV! Here's Why! Josh Hall’s Ex-Wife Was Blindsided By Christina Hall Relationship -- Because He Moved On HOW QUICKLY?!?

Biz & Money

Titanic Child Star Reveals Just How Much He's Made From Movie In 27 Years

Titanic Child Star Reveals Just How Much He's Made From Movie In 27 Years

It always pays to bet on James Cameron.

The acclaimed director’s 1997 hit movie Titanic is one of the most successful films of all time, even 27 years after its release. And everyone involved gets their fair share… Even child stars with barely any screen time!

You remember the little Irish boy in the film who met a sad fate with his mother and sister as the ship sank? You know, the one who said the unforgettable line, “What are we doing, Mommy?” Well, that little boy is all grown up now — and still cashing in on the movie!

Related: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Daughter Betty Had A Hilarious Role On The Deadpool & Wolverine Set!

During a resurfaced interview with Business Insider, child actor Reece Thompson, who was just 5-years-old when he broke hearts in the film, revealed he STILL receives residual checks for his performance! The now 31-year-old told the outlet:

“It’s weird because it’s not present in my mind anymore. It’s not like, ‘Oh, when am I going to get a new Titanic check?’ When it happens, it’s like, ‘Oh, cool, an extra $100.’”

Dang!

He revealed that the checks used to be bigger around the height of the film’s home release, sometimes in the “low thousands.” And over the years he figures he’s made… $30,000!

OMFG! If an extra with such little to do in the movie has reaped that much, just imagine how much Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have made…

Wild!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Paramount Plus & Reece Thompson/Facebook]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 29, 2024 13:11pm PDT

Share This