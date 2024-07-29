Titanic Child Star Reveals Just How Much He's Made From Movie In 27 Years

It always pays to bet on James Cameron.

The acclaimed director’s 1997 hit movie Titanic is one of the most successful films of all time, even 27 years after its release. And everyone involved gets their fair share… Even child stars with barely any screen time!

You remember the little Irish boy in the film who met a sad fate with his mother and sister as the ship sank? You know, the one who said the unforgettable line, “What are we doing, Mommy?” Well, that little boy is all grown up now — and still cashing in on the movie!

During a resurfaced interview with Business Insider, child actor Reece Thompson, who was just 5-years-old when he broke hearts in the film, revealed he STILL receives residual checks for his performance! The now 31-year-old told the outlet:

“It’s weird because it’s not present in my mind anymore. It’s not like, ‘Oh, when am I going to get a new Titanic check?’ When it happens, it’s like, ‘Oh, cool, an extra $100.’”

Dang!

He revealed that the checks used to be bigger around the height of the film’s home release, sometimes in the “low thousands.” And over the years he figures he’s made… $30,000!

OMFG! If an extra with such little to do in the movie has reaped that much, just imagine how much Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have made…

Wild!

