Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s OTHER Daughter Betty Had A Hilarious Role On The Deadpool & Wolverine Set!

[LIGHT DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE SPOILERS AHEAD]

Deadpool & Wolverine was a family affair for the Reynolds!

Ryan Reynolds is currently riding a high from the box office juggernaut that is Deadpool & Wolverine… And he gets to celebrate with all his closest loved ones because they, too, were a part of the magic!

It’s already been revealed that the Canadian actor’s wife Blake Lively played the iconic Ladypool in the foul-mouthed Marvel movie, while his 7-year-old daughter Inez showed audiences JUST how foul-mouthed the movie could get with her brief appearance as Kidpool. But the celeb couple’s other daughter Betty ALSO had a very important and equally hilarious role… It was just behind the scenes!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that at the end of the credits, Betty’s name pops up revealing her role:

Hugh Jackman Wrangler: Betty Reynolds”

HA!

Hugh, of course, stars as the film’s co-lead Wolverine, and is also Ryan AND Betty’s IRL bestie. During the film’s premiere in New York on Monday, the action hero hilariously spoke about how much the 4-year-old loves the Aussie in an interview with People:

“My four-year-old Betty sort of loves Hugh, like, unconditionally. And she expresses that love through unblinking violence. So she attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor — which he might.”

LOLz!

Ryan and Blake also share 9-year-old daughter James, and 1-year-old son Olin.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Did YOU catch Betty in the credits? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Marvel Entertainment/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Jul 28, 2024 16:13pm PDT

