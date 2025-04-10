OMG! You Have GOT To Meet TLC's New It Couple -- Watch Hilarious Duo Jay & Pamela HERE!

There is a new iconic couple on reality television!

In March, a new show called Jay & Pamela premiered on TLC. It follows the relationship between Jay Manuel, a transgender man, and Pamela Chavez, and they both have Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type 3, a severe type of osteogenesis imperfecta. Per the National Organization for Rare Disorders, it is a “genetic disorder characterized by increased bone fragility, low bone mass and susceptibility to bone fractures.”

Since the premiere, these two have gone super viral for their hilarious conversations! Like this one (below)! Jay shares that he has not been in a relationship before and had to “learn very quickly” — or “rapido,” as Pamela said! However, the learning process was not smooth sailing at times! She even had to pack her bags at one point! Watch them recall the moment:

OMG!!!

But wait, there’s more! We now have a viral moment about their sex life. Jay declares Pamela is “the freak in all the sheets — every sheet, every layer.” Check it out (below):

LOLz!

They are so funny! We are obsessed! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you watching Jay & Pamela? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via TLC/Instagram]