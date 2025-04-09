Trouble In White Lotus Paradise?? Here’s Why Fans Think Co-Stars Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Wood Are Feuding!

Uh oh… Did something happen between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood??

Fans who tuned into season 3 of The White Lotus had a hard time not falling head over heels for Rick and Chelsea’s relationship. Played by Walton and Aimee respectively, Rick is a grumpy older man hell bent on exacting revenge on the person he believes to be responsible for his father’s murder. Chelsea, on the other hand, is the quirky, spiritual, younger girlfriend who tries her best all season to shift Rick’s focus from the love he thinks he lost out on to the very real love she’s giving him.

It was a hell of a journey for the pair — one that in many ways mirrored a real life journey Walton went on nearly two decades ago after the loss of his then-wife. And on Sunday, he took to Instagram to celebrate the end of the season with an unforgettable post largely commemorating the bond he and Aimee developed. Alongside several photos, he wrote in part:

“Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget.”

He also shared a ton of additional pics with her on his Story — all set to Fleetwood Mac’s Silver Springs. Aimee, for her part, returned the love with multiple posts celebrating their characters Rick and Chelsea — one of which a pic of them walking side-by-side with the caption, “The perfect storm.” See (below):

But innerestingly, neither of them tagged each other… In fact, fans have since noticed that neither of them even FOLLOW one another, despite definitely doing so in the past! So WHAT in the world happened?! They seemed so bonded! Just two months ago in February, Walton talked to People about the relationship he forged with Aimee… And, well, it speaks VOLUMES. He said:

“As soon as we got to Thailand, we started to hang out and we became very close very quickly. She was the person that mattered most to me during this experience. Even though my friends were there, we both became [enmeshed] in each other in the way that Rick and Chelsea are. I think the world of her.”

He also referred to her as “on some levels, a soulmate” while speaking with the Telegraph! OMG!

So while the timeframe for which Walton and Aimee Lou unfollowed each other is up for debate — with some believing it was BEFORE their Instagram posts and some believing it was after — what we do know is some of the comments Aimee had previously left on Walton’s posts are now mysteriously gone, while his comments on her posts remain live… Leading many to believe he may have actually BLOCKED her instead of a mutual unfollowing!

Wait, WHY would he do that?!

You know all that soulmate talk? Well, one person fans think didn’t love hearing about it is Walton’s wife Nadia Conners. Oof. And we can understand it… We mean, who really would enjoy seeing their husband dedicate a feed post AND a 17-slide Story upload to the much-younger woman who played his romantic interest in the hottest show on TV?

On X (Twitter), fans made their opinions on the eyebrow-raising falling out heard:

walton goggins wife watching him post a 17 pictures of him and aimee lou wood in his stories set to silver springs in addition to making an actual post with 11 pictures of them together quoting aeschylus speaking about pain in the heart pic.twitter.com/pK3X3KjScc — ani (@beaarthur85) April 7, 2025

All of this followed by Walton Goggins posting 17 pics of him and Aimee Lou Wood on his ig stories all set to Silver Springs by Fleetwood Mac. Hollywood is so back baby https://t.co/gxn7LhaAcq — Kiera⚡️ (@kezzysioux) April 7, 2025

walton goggins and aimee lou wood unfollowed each other on instagram pic.twitter.com/lDWgpdgZK7 — trizz ???? (@meeksfilm) April 7, 2025

Move over, Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington. A new “he is married but madly in love with his former costar” in the form of Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood!!!! pic.twitter.com/R9bcjkqoPM — snax taylor (@AlexaRaebies) April 7, 2025

you know what? if Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood had an affair filming White Lotus, I get it. I totally get it. They’re so hot, I get it. — maybe: clare (@clur19) April 7, 2025

Walton Goggins being forced by his wife to block Aimee Lou Wood is very funny and most likely what happened — Dav (@Perphected) April 8, 2025

So, like, they’re probably not on good terms then, right? Well, not so fast. On Sunday, Aimee told The Hollywood Reporter that Walton failed to join the rest of the cast for a viewing of the finale — which she was in her feels about! She told the outlet:

“I was sad that Walton wasn’t there because it was something that we did together but also it’s so f**king Rick and Chelsea. Like, of course Walton had to watch it alone and of course I had to watch it in the group because there is so much Aimee in Chelsea and so much Walton in Rick.”

So what’s really going on here?? Did Walton’s wife ask him to dial it back? Is HE, personally, dredging up drama? At this point, all theories are just speculation as there’s been no official word from either his or Aimee’s camps, but we’ll definitely be keeping our eyes peeled…

What do YOU think happened between them, Perezicous readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

