Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Tom Girardi ‘Not Eligible To Practice Law’ & Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s Amid Legal Battles

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Tom Girardi has officially been stripped of his right to practice law in light of a slew of legal battles.

They allege Erika Jayne’s estranged husband embezzled $2 million from the families of 198 people killed in a 2018 plane crash, filed a fake divorce in hopes of retaining some of his assets, and owes a lot of people — including his former business partners, Wells Fargo (via his firm), and a court reporting company, Vertiext — a lot of money!

According to the State Bar of California, effective Tuesday, the 81-year-old is “not eligible to practice law.” Wow! After reports of Girardi’s puzzlingly “pristine” record with the Bar, this serious action is a big step in the development of legal battles that began in December 2020.

On top of the Loyola Law School graduate’s reputation in shambles, TMZ also learned Tom has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s! A doctor within the reality star’s conservatorship case claims dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s are greatly affecting the lawyer’s ability to participate in court hearings. The doctor reported the diagnoses is causing severe difficulties with memory, concentration, recall, recognition, communication, logic, and understanding. Emotionally, Tom has also begun to unravel a bit as he grapples with his declining health, often feeling angry, anxious, fearful, panicked, and helpless.

This certainly doesn’t sound good! We cannot imagine how stressful it would be to struggle with these physical and emotional changes while also facing MAJOR court troubles. While his brother, Robert, has taken charge of Girardi’s temporary conservatorship (with access to his financials ending March 30), last month he urged the court to delay eviction notices for Tom given his health. Robert wrote:

“My brother presently needs me to make all decisions related to this bankruptcy case, all legal matters in which he is presently involved, and also to make all decisions related to his personal matters, such as health decisions.”

A few weeks later, the brother added in a statement obtained by Us Weekly:

“I understand that my brother’s home may ultimately need to be sold. In this regard, I am making plans for him to have a place to live should his home be sold. Although presently he has no place to live that is familiar to him and near his medical professionals. … I do not believe that immediately removing my brother from his home is justified.”

Ooof. Robert’s certainly got a big task ahead of him as he attempts to wrap his head around the many lawsuits that await. Even Erika felt “betrayed” by the sticky situation, a source telling the outlet in late 2020:

“Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things. She is just reeling from all of this … but Erika is a tough cookie and she isn’t stupid. She will get through this.”

While participating in Bravo’s latest season of RHOBH, Erika was previously requested to stop working for French company Vesitaire and to stop selling her clothes by a judge when Girardi’s assets were frozen in 2020. We’ll have to wait and see how much of this drama makes it on air when the next season premieres. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]