Stassi Schroeder Admits ‘Baby 100 Percent Saved Me’ From ‘Alcoholism’ & ‘Xanax’ Following Racism Scandal

Baby saved the day?

Stassi Schroeder just revealed in a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of her podcast that her summer pregnancy saved her from turning to unhealthy coping mechanisms and addictions following her racism scandal in June.

Speaking with her co-host and husband, Beau Clark, on The Good, The Bad, The Baby, the reality star admitted Tuesday that things could have seriously gone dark for her while dealing with the aftermath of her Vanderpump Rules firing:

“I think [it] made me so much better to be pregnant while I was going through a hard time. If I wasn’t pregnant, I probably would have just like … gone to alcoholism, Xanax. I would have lashed out, dark passenger-ed. And I think our baby 100 percent saved me.”

Wow! The former Bravo star welcomed her first child, Hartford Charlie Rose (the adorable little face above), on January 7.

As a little refresher, before the media personality was axed from the reality TV show, her one-time co-star Faith Stowers resurfaced how Stassi and castmate Kristen Doute had wrongly reported her (the only Black cast member) to the police for a crime she did not commit in 2018. Because of this awful incident, Stowers decided not to return for season 7, especially after the Stassi had been caught laughing about the event in an episode of the Bitch Bible podcast! Yikes!!

Now, of course, the new momma made the obligatory apology following massive backlash, writing in a statement:

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

Bravo took action and fired Stassi and Kristen, as well as Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after unrelated tweets resurfaced that included racial slurs.

Speaking solely about Schroeder, the 32-year-old also lost her first podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, several endorsement deals, and her partnership with her PR agency. It was obviously a life altering time for the fashion blogger, with a source even telling Us Weekly she and “her family are truly devastated about everything going on.” No kidding! But that’s what happens when you do something racist and totally not cool!

Given all that went down in 2020, she remained focused on the positive side of things, saying in the clip shared on her Instagram Stories:

“When I look back on this past year, to me it’s filled with so much more happiness and thankfulness and gratitude than sadness. Because when I have the f**king greatest gift I’ve ever been given, it puts things into perspective.”

Hopefully the former reality TV star isn’t ignoring her learning how to grow from the past year. Becoming an ally clearly doesn’t happen overnight and we really hope she’s not brushing her past actions under the rug now that she’s a new mom. In fact, it’s probably even more important so she and her husband can teach their daughter how she can support POC, right?

Of course, we can’t help but be glad that little Hartford helped momma avoid any potentially negative decisions while she struggled to own up to the consequences of her past. We’d never wish that on anyone! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do you think Stassi has really committed to doing the work to “evolve”? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

