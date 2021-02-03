Erika Jayne's Husband Placed Under Conservatorship -- Just Like Britney Spears??

So, we totally got the Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi divorce scoop back in December (not to mention their alleged fraud and embezzlement accusations). But now, there’s something even more inneresting happening with the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star’s ex.

During a hearing on February 1, the courts named Tom’s 77-year-old brother, Robert Girardi, temporary conservator of the estate — which, strangely enough, instantly reminded us of a certain 2000s pop icon who’s currently facing her own issues with her father’s control of her assets. Unlike Britney Spears, however, Tom seems to welcome the decision — but is it because he’s in a much more dire place mentally? Or a more nefarious reason??

Related: Rebel Wilson Confirms Breakup With Jacob Busch After Her ‘Year Of Health’

ET obtained court docs which state Tom couldn’t be present during the hearing due to an alleged medical issue, and what’s even more alarming is this seems like it’s an ongoing condition inflicting the 81-year-old. Per the court documents:

“The court finds it necessary to hold the hearing in the absence of the Proposed Temporary Conservatee to prevent harm.”

They also read:

“His short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place.”

They go on to say specifically that Tom is “unable to handle his financial affairs and protect his property at present, despite serious financial and legal problems.”

Apparently, because of all the memory issues, his brother filed for the conservatorship position a month ago amidst his divorce proceedings with 49-year-old Jayne. Hmm…

Initially, Erika claimed she was leaving because she caught her husband frolicking with other women and cheating on her. But back in December a lawsuit against the couple called the whole divorce a sham ” to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money.” Remember, we’re talking about millions of dollars various people claim he owes them in lawsuits — he’s even been accused of running a Ponzi scheme on them!

If that’s true, couldn’t this sudden conservatorship be just another legal loophole they’re using to protect their ill-gotten gains??

Maybe. But they’re sticking to the story, and so are their PR people. According to a source that spoke with ET, Girardi hasn’t been feeling well for a very long time. And yet… frolicking with other women. Huh.

What do you all think, Perezcious readers?! Do you think the divorce and conservatorship are all just a show? Or is Tom a sick man who needs serious help?

[Image via YouTube/Bravo & Instagram/Britney Spears]