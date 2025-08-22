Tom Hiddleston Reacts As His Ex Taylor Swift Is Brought Up In A Live Interview!

Hiddleswift in 2025?! We definitely weren’t expecting it — and neither was Tom Hiddleston!

On the UK’s Heart Radio Thursday, the Loki actor sat down with his co-star Karen Gillan and host Devin Griffin to chat about their new movie The Life of Chuck. Midway through the interview, though, Taylor Swift got brought up! Yes, really!

Tom sparked the conversation without realizing it when explaining his love for sports to Devin:

“I find myself on the sports highlights. It’s football or if there’s been a tennis championship I’ve missed. There’s all these sports journalists who write really beautifully about sport, and I love reading what they’ve written. It’s kinda nerdy.”

With the mention of sports, especially football, of course, Travis Kelce came to mind!

So that mixed with “nerdy” hobbies steered Devin’s topic of conversation to Tay Tay:

“We did just find out — Taylor Swift, big fan of a sourdough recipe blog. Very, very specific, but I see how you could get into that.”

It seems like the host didn’t remember Tom and Taylor previously dated — like AT ALL! There was no mention of the romance. This wasn’t some clever way to bring up the past. He was just gushing about T-Swift’s new hobby. Hah!

Unfortunately, it had Tom PANICKED! Immediately when he heard his ex’s name, the actor completely froze! He went totally silent then subtly scrunched his eyebrows, seemingly in shock, as he listened.

We mean… Just look!

OMG!

He was stressing. We mean, these two did only date for three months in 2016. But come on — research who you’re interviewing! LOLz!

While Tom sat awkwardly laughing and a little lost for words, Karen chimed in to help him out of the sticky sitch, saying:

“That feels like an Easter egg for something. I think it might be something to do with the Super Bowl.”

Hah! She’s a big Swiftie, apparently, and has been keeping up with the latest theories! Devin eventually got the memo in Tom’s body language, though, and quickly changed the subject back towards The Life of Chuck. What a cringeworthy moment! Just SO awkward!

The radio show ultimately realized the (hilarious) mistake they’d made and uploaded a clip to TikTok, teasing, “when you accidentally mention their ex.” Hah! See for yourself (below):

And watch the full chat:

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Heart/YouTube/Will Alexander/MEGA/WENN]