How Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Low-Key Summer Together 'Solidified' Their Future!

While one NFL source feels there’s no hope for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, others aren’t on the same page whatsoever! They totally think they can make it long-term, and it’s all because of their game-changing summer!

Fans know that the couple pretty much went into hiding after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl back in February. Travis and Taylor avoided the spotlight and enjoyed some downtime at her penthouse in Manhattan or his rental home in Boca Raton, Florida, where he trained for the upcoming football season. Every now and then, they stepped out in public for romantic dates in New York City, attended a wedding in Tennessee, or watched the NHL championship game in the Sunshine State from the stands together. But other than that? We didn’t see much of them!

We only later found out that Tay spent a good chunk of her summer taking care of Papa and Mama Swift after they underwent surgery. And as we said, Travis was getting in shape for the new season. Of course, it wasn’t all serious! The pair did have some fun that no one saw until the athlete later posted pictures of their off-season adventures, which featured them ice skating, sipping wine in the mountains, and more.

All this time together, away from the public eye, turned out to be great for their relationship. In fact, one source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that “the break came at the right [moment]” for Taylor and Travis, adding:

“Taylor needed to spend more time with Travis [so they could really] get to know each other.”

During their summer break, they did learn a lot about each other! And what they found out is that they really gel well together! Another source said:

“Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are.”

Wow! The first insider added:

“They found a lot of common ground they were not expecting, and it made their relationship stronger.”

The pop star and NFL player even feel like they “have found their counterpart in terms of ambition, work ethic and values.” They match in every way! As the source puts it:

“Athletes have a different mindset; they are more disciplined, and it’s very similar to Taylor’s mindset. There are a lot of parallels, and they have really connected on that level with eating and working out.”

But it’s more than just their work ethic. The insider noted that Taylor and Travis are also down-to-earth people who love their family, friends, and fans:

“They are very empathetic people. Meeting someone like that is a dream come true for them.”

They even have similar love languages:

“She leaves Travis love notes and buys sentimental gifts, and he does the same thing.”

OMG! So cute!!

According to the insider, the Cruel Summer artist “never experienced that in a partner before Travis.” So, this must be SO refreshing to her! And overall, everything is just easier and more fun with Travis than her previous relationships — something Tay said herself on her episode of New Heights. The second source added:

“Travis has the best personality. Taylor thinks he’s hilarious and is never bored with him.”

Even when they’re just relaxing at home, watching movies and cooking like any normal couple would do, the first source shared that “Taylor has been loving the quiet, normal days with Travis.” We love this! Ultimately, these low-key moments together proved to Travis and Taylor one thing — that “they feel like they’ve found their person,” as the first source said. They continued:

“This time together solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever.”

Aww!!! The second source also expressed that Taylor and Travis are “on the same page” about settling down one day:

“They want to be married and have kids in the future. They’re both genuinely ready for that chapter.”

Time will tell if that happens!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you see Taylor and Travis together in the long run? Sound OFF in the comments!

