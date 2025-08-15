Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Might Headline Super Bowl LX Next Year! See The Clues She Dropped...

Strap in, Taylor Swift fans! We have another WILD new theory for you!

All across social media, everyone’s been loving the latest New Heights podcast featuring the pop star, her beau Travis Kelce, and his big bro Jason. The album announcement for The Life of a Showgirl has had fans running wild with new theories about what the new songs are about — but now there’s a theory about something else, too…

See, there was also some amazing stuff about how she thinks of and places her easter eggs for upcoming projects. And fans think she was telling them about what to look for in the interview! And having followed those breadcrumbs, so to speak… they’ve determined she might be telling everyone she’s headlining the next Super Bowl!

Yep, we can’t deny it would be a perfect gig. Whether the Kansas City Chiefs are able to play the biggest game of the year again or not, it doesn’t matter. If Taylor gets up there and rocks Levi’s Stadium with her man watching, it’ll be the perfect romance movie moment! But why are Swifties so sure she might play the Halftime Show?

Well, the first theory comes from the podcast episode. Fans noticed her repetition of the number 47. It seems whenever she has to pluck a random number out of the air, she says “47.” Like when Jason asks how many countries she visited on the Eras Tour, she jokes, “47,000.” She says it like three times. It would be a stretch, except… she JUST said she does this on purpose, planting these little clues like “the zodiac killer”! Not to mention she went down the rabbit hole of explaining her love for numerology — basically telling her fans they should pay close attention to the numbers she’s referencing! OK, so what does 47 mean?

If you add the pop star’s lucky number 13 to 47, you get… 60. The upcoming Super Bowl is LX — AKA Super Bowl 60! That’s not all…

T-Swizzle also rambled about her obsession with making sourdough bread in the podcast, too. It was a fun personal detail about her “granny s**t” hobbies. But she talked about it A LOT. So what does sourdough mean? Well…

Super Bowl LX is going to be held in the home stadium of the San Francisco 49ers… and who is the San Francisco 49ers mascot??

Sourdough Sam!

It’s just all too perfect. Taylor even said she’s thinking about sourdough like “60 percent of the time”. Sourdough. 60. In the same sentence.

One more thing… During The Eras Tour, Tay Tay already played Levi’s Stadium. The opening night in Santa Clara was her 47th show during the tour. 47 again?!? None of it sounds accidental anymore!

Fans on social media are totally certain all this means she’s going to be headlining the Halftime Show in 2026! See some reactions (below):

“It’s pretty obvious that Taylor Swift will finally play the Super Bowl half time show this year in Santa Clara, right?” “taylor swift is performing at the super bowl halftime show.” “Taylor Swift Super Bowl on the wayyyyy” “Taylor Swift will play the Half time at the Super Bowl next year … the announcement is imminent !! MARK MY WORDS” “Taylor swift will the next year’s super bowl half time show. BOOKMARK THIS.”

Wild! Such a fun theory, though. Do U think she’s going to be the Halftime Show performer next year? Sound OFF (below).

