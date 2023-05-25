Scheana Shay Says Tom Sandoval Told Raquel Leviss He & Ariana Madix Were In An ‘Open Relationship’ BEFORE Affair Started?!

Just when you thought there couldn’t be any more jaw-dropping details about Scandoval revealed…

For those who don’t recall, there was a ton of speculation throughout season 10 of Vanderpump Rules about Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix being in an open relationship. It seemingly first came up after James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber shared that she witnessed a “weird” moment between the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner and Raquel Leviss at The Abbey one night. When she brought up the interaction with some of the cast members, Ally shared that Katie Maloney said Sandoval and Ariana didn’t have “a lot of rules” in their relationship. James interpreted the comment as them being in an open relationship – which Sandoval and Ariana repeatedly denied.

Of course, the two were in an open relationship – Ariana just knew nothing about it! But it seems like Katie had been the one to start the rumor based on the season, right? That she was the person pushing the narrative that they were open? However, that was not the case! The open relationship rumors were already swirling around before cameras picked up for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules last summer. And they apparently came from… SANDOVAL! At least, that’s what Scheana Shay claims.

In the extended and uncensored version of part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Peacock showed a never-before-seen conversation between Scheana and Ariana, where the 38-year-old Scheananigans podcast host dropped the huge bombshell. She revealed to her best friend that the 40-year-old told Raquel that he and Ariana were in an open relationship in order to hit on her months before their affair started! Scheana claimed:

“Apparently in April [2022], she told this person that at Coachella, after you went to sleep, they were in the hot tub, he made a comment to her and was like, ‘So you know like Ariana and I are like open right?’ And that he started coming onto her at f**king Coachella. Like telling her, ‘We’re open. We’re open.’”

To make Katie seem like the bad guy and potentially face fan backlash for this rumor when he was actually the person to start it?! Just disgusting behavior. For her part, Ariana appeared shocked by the story before insisting “that has never been the case ever.” After the unseen clip was shown, Sandoval (unsurprisingly) denied Scheana’s story, saying:

“What are you talking about? That’s bulls**t”

Scheana stood by her story, recalling:

“Raquel was told in the hot tub at Coachella last April, by Sandoval, that they were in an open relationship, and he was coming onto her.”

But Sandoval wasn’t backing down. He fired back,

“I did not f**king say that.”

Considering fans have witnessed Sandoval lie on-camera throughout the season, it’s hard to believe he is telling the truth that he never said that! Just saying. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Sandoval told Raquel he and Ariana were in an open relationship before the affair? Let us know in the comments below.

