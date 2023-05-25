VPR Executive Producer Addresses Raquel Leviss Pregnancy Rumor -- And What She's REALLY Doing!

One of Vanderpump Rules executive producers is setting the record straight on some of the rumors surrounding Scandoval!

Ever since the news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair broke, there have been several crazy theories circulating on the internet — the most recent being that the former pageant queen is pregnant! As you may know, no one has seen Raquel since the cast filmed the Season 10 reunion of the Bravo reality series. While it has been repeatedly confirmed she entered a mental health facility, one person on TikTok wasn’t buying it. In fact, she believed the SUR waitress was avoiding everyone because she was carrying Sandoval’s child!

The woman claimed she received a message from someone who knew Raquel’s sister and claimed the reality star was expecting. Rather than beginning in a treatment center, she was “hiding out” at her grandmother’s home in Tucson, Arizona. However, sources insisted to Entertainment Tonight this week that the pregnancy rumors weren’t true.

And now Vanderpump Rules executive producer Alex Baskin is weighing in on the conspiracy theory. Not an unnamed source — a full-on producer putting their name behind it and everything! During an interview with Page Six before an Emmys For Your Consideration event held Tuesday night at The Aster in Hollywood, he addressed the rumors that have come out of Scandoval over the past few months – calling the pregnancy speculation “wild.” Confirming the theory is false, Alex said:

“She’s not pregnant by the way.”

So no, she didn’t not escape to her grandma’s to hide a pregnancy, VPR fans. We can put that rumor to bed right now. Instead, he once again confirmed Raquel is seeking treatment at a mental health facility, and not to hide a baby. She also subsequently cut off communication with everyone (except for Sandoval, per Ariana Madix). But how does Alex know this info?

Although the producer hasn’t been in direct contact with the 28-year-old, he claimed he has received reports from her team and family about her well-being! As for the latest update on Raquel’s treatment, Alex shared with the outlet that she’s “doing well”:

“I have not directly spoken with her. She’s been a little bit cut off. We’ve gotten good reports back from her team — who are taking care of her — and from her family as well. I think it’s a good thing for her to take a minute down and sort of assess where she is.”

At the event, Lisa Vanderpump even told the outlet that she respects Raquel for going away to “get herself together” amid the cheating scandal:

“I think she’s off the grid. I respect that too. People need to go away. It has been a lot, so maybe she just needed to literally retreat and get herself together.”

It probably is wise Raquel continues to stay “off the grid” and take some time to work on herself — since the Scandoval backlash will only intensify as the highly-anticipated reunion episodes drop new deets these next few weeks. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

