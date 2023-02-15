Tommy Lee & Brittany Furlan Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary Amid Pamela Anderson Doc Drama!

Brittany Furlan‘s got jokes. And a lot of love for her man Tommy Lee!!

The ex-Vine star took to Instagram early on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary to the rock star. She had a little fun with it — and showed off a little bit of sweet sincerity!

Related: Brittany Furlan Responds To Intense Backlash Over THAT Shady Pamela Anderson Video!

First, the fun. The 36-year-old social media influencer wisecracked a bit on a post on her main IG feed. She made light of how her drummer beau’s name sounds very similar to that of famed actor Tommy Lee Jones by… posting a pic of herself with Jones!!

“Happy anniversary babe,” she wrote in the caption, as you can see (below):

LOLz!!

That’s not her husband?! Always the one with the jokes, there, we see!

Related: Pamela Anderson’s Alleged Texts To ‘One True Love’ Tommy Lee Revealed, BUT…

Over on her IG Stories, though, Brittany got more earnest. Very early on Tuesday morning, the social media maven posted this sweet snap of herself and the 60-year-old drummer in a candid pose together:

So sweet! Wishing for such a happy fourth anniversary for them both!

And in follow-ups throughout the day, Furlan shared more. First, she showed off a set of three different pro photoshoot snaps of herself and her hunky, tattoo-covered man. They were all cleaned up and so in love!

Then, as you can see (below), she re-posted a bunch of love she got from social media friends around the internet on the big day:

Sharing the love!

And she also shared a series of snaps of big, beautiful bouquets of flowers she received for both the anniversary affair and Tuesday’s Valentine’s Day celebration:

So sweet!

So much love! We love love! And, uh, we love drama, too! (Cough, Pamela Anderson, cough.) But mostly love! Ha!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Brittany Furlan/Instagram]