TikTok Star Tony Lopez Sued For Sexual Battery -- Accused Of Grooming Two Teenage Girls

Popular TikTok star Tony Lopez is facing serious new allegations.

Lopez, who is one of the members of the high-profile Hype House on the quickly-growing social media network, is facing an explosive new lawsuit from two girls who accuse him of using social media to “groom” them and have s*x with them while they were underage.

The allegations, first reported on Thursday night by TMZ, come from both women suing the star anonymously under the aliases H.L. Doe and C.H. Doe. They claim they were underage when the 21-year-old Lopez first began communicating with them via text messages and social media. Eventually, they allege in the suit, he tried to coerce them into “meeting for sexual encounters” even though he reportedly knew they were underage.

H.L. alleges Lopez first “lured her away from her friends” almost exactly a year ago, on January 4, 2020, and engaged in “oral and vaginal” s*x with her, according to the complaint. The teen reportedly told the TikTok star that she was 16 at the time of the encounter — even though she’d later admit she was truly 15-years old. Regardless, it’s clear from the allegations that Lopez is being accused of knowing the girl was a minor and going forth, anyways.

Then, H.L. alleges they had s*x again on January 19 of last year at his house in Nevada. At that point, she claims Lopez asked her not to take any pictures with her phone, so as to keep their relationship a secret.

For C.H.’s part, she claims Lopez first met her in April 2020 when she was invited to the Hype House in Los Angeles by Thomas Petrou, one of its founders. She began to exchange text and Snapchat messages with Lopez — who again allegedly knew she was just 16-years old, according to the claims in the court docs — only for him to reportedly “almost immediately” begin asking for nude pics and videos.

C.H. turned him down from the start, but alleges that he nevertheless “sent her nude photos exposing his penis.” Yikes…

Now, both girls are suing Lopez for emotional distress regarding the allegations. They’ve also brought a suit for negligence against Hype House and its founders, including Petrou and Chase Hudson.

For his part, Tony strongly denies the allegations. He told TMZ (below):

“These allegations are not at all true. I never sent nudes to these women and didn’t ask them to send me pictures either. And, I certainly wouldn’t have s*x with someone who told me they were underage. This whole thing seems like a money grab to me. I’m going to fight it to the very end. I will not allow them to continue to slander my name and attack my character.”

Well then.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

