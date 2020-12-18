TikTok Is Quietly BANNING OnlyFans Creators & S*x Workers!

If you thought TikTok was a place where everyone was going to get an equal shot at success, guess again!

It turns out the platform is ready to purge users not because of what they post but because of who they are. And that is seriously disturbing.

Unlike most social networks, which will allow anyone to join in the fun until they violate some terms of service, it appears TikTok has decided they just don’t like adult entertainers and sex workers — and they don’t give a crap if they’re representing that side of themselves on the site or not!

In a new investigative report, Rolling Stone spoke with multiple adult content creators who found their accounts suddenly deleted last month with either no explanation or a completely inaccurate one — and no chance to get it back.

For instance, Ally Hardesty, a YouTube personality with over a third of a million subscribers, found herself kicked off shortly after reaching 40k followers. No warning, no strikes — just pfft, gone.

“They didn’t give much explanation. They basically just said I couldn’t get my account back because I’d violated the terms.”

What terms? When Ally tried to get answers, they told her she’d violated the policy banning nudity and sexual activities. But she hadn’t. Her videos were all fully clothed dancing with friends, nothing related to sex at all. Here’s an example:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALLY HARDESTY????✨ (@allygatorrz)

Just typical TikTok. However, Ally does separately post NSFW content to a private OnlyFans account. And that is what she believes led the company to quietly remove her from the platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALLY HARDESTY????✨ (@allygatorrz)

And she wasn’t the only one.

Lydia Love says she was always “super careful” not to cross any of TikTok’s lines:

“I wouldn’t even type the word ‘sugar daddy,’ I would type ‘sugar daddi’ and things like that lol. And I never used the word OnlyFans on my page.”

The only reference to OnlyFans was the fact her TikTok was linked to her Linktree, which contained links to all her socials. However, despite not violating any of TikTok’s policies her account — which had over 100k followers — was deleted on November 18.

“TONS of girls I know got deleted. It was like a huge sweep with no explanation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lydia Love (@urinternetgf_)

Sex worker Rebekka Blue is calling it the “TikTok purge” — in which the site en masse removed dozens of adult content creators in one massive swipe. Obviously they didn’t all simultaneously cross some line; it was the line that moved. TikTok just decided they didn’t actually care about terms of service or violations of policy. They didn’t approve of a certain lifestyle and kicked out everyone they could see participated in it.

A rep for TikTok told RS “we do not allow content that commits, promotes, or glorifies sexual solicitation or allow accounts that attempt to redirect traffic” to sites like OnlyFans.

OK, we’ve already pointed out these women weren’t promoting sex with their TikToks. And it would be quite a coincidence if they all suddenly violated that policy at the exact same time.

Now about that redirecting traffic claim. Tons of stars on the site “attempt to redirect traffic” all the time, to their Twitter and YouTube pages. So clearly that isn’t it. And it isn’t even just linking to OnlyFans that’s the issue; Bella Thorne links to her OnlyFans accounts from her TikTok bio, and her account is just fine. What’s the difference? She isn’t a sex worker; she’s using OnlyFans basically as a paywall version of her equally raunchy Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

So no actual explanation shows these women did anything wrong on TikTok, rather the company is judging them based on their activities elsewhere.

BTW, TikTok is changing its Community Guidelines, but only after the fact — the changes won’t go into effect until December 29. The new guidelines explicitly prohibit “Sexual Exploitation” — which includes, according to TikTok, depictions of non-consensual acts, “including rape and sexual assault” but also “content that depicts, promotes, or glorifies sexual solicitation, including offering or asking for sexual partners, sexual chats or imagery, sexual services, premium sexual content, or sexcamming.” Um… really? Those don’t seem to go together to us at all.

Juxtaposing consensual sex work with sexual violence? That’s a disturbing trend. Almost as disturbing as treating women who create adult content like some kind of criminals…

What do YOU think of TikTok deciding to judge these women based on their ideas of morality rather than anything they’re actually doing wrong on the site?

[Image via Ally Hardesty/Lydia Love/Instagram.]