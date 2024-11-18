Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago Reveals Her Newborn Twins' VERY Unique Names!

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan have revealed their twins’ names… Are you ready to hear ‘em??

Last week, the Too Hot To Handle alum and her fiancé announced on social media that they welcomed their twin babies, a boy and a girl. At the time, Francesca gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her hospital stay and her “plan of care,” but she didn’t reveal the newborns’ names… Until now!

On Sunday, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the little ones’ ankles with gold anklets spelling out their VERY unique names! In her caption, the reality star wrote:

“Poetry Lucia & Locket Romance Sullivan”

Points for originality! LOLz! They did heavily tease the taste for highly out-there names the entire pregnancy, and it looks like the duo did it!

Related: Sharna Burgess On Blended Fam With Megan Fox Amid Claims Brian Austin Green & MGK Don’t Mesh!

Francesca went on to reveal more details about her labor experience:

“Our two little angels made a surprise appearance via emergency c section at 36 weeks and 5 days at 7:31 & 7:33AM on 11/11. Locket weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces & Poetry weighed 5 pounds 8 ounces! I’ve never been more in love but I’ve also never had more anxiety. they’re perfect”

Awww. See her full post (below):

Jesse also shared a pic of his own of the twins sporting the jewelry on their wrists. He wrote:

“Welcome to the world Poetry Lucia Sullivan and Locket Romance Sullivan. My kids will change the world. On 11.11.24 around 4am, as I finished the final touches on our nursery, we unexpectedly rushed to the hospital due to concerning symptoms francesca was having. I brought her suitcase and hospital bag just in case, but felt as though it was possible we’d be back in our bed the same night. We got her settled in the room as they checked her out, I went to grab Starbucks. Within 2 minutes of me stepping back in the room multiple doctors rushed in handing us surgery caps and said ‘happy birthday twins, we’re delivering them in 20 minutes!’ From that point everything happened so fast. Baby boy was born at 7:31am, baby girl was born at 7:33am.”

Read his full post (below):

Congrats to the new parents! What do YOU think of their baby names? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Francesca Farago/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]