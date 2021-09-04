Tori Spelling Got A Makeover! Fans Thought She Was Khloé Kardashian!

Tori Spelling got a makeover!

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum was spotted out with her hairstylist pal Laura Rugetti on Thursday, and BOTH ladies were rocking long platinum blonde hair and denim jumpsuits.

According to Laura, who posted about it on Instagram Friday, the fashion faux pas was actually a total accident! LOLz!

Related: Tori’s Daughter Developed Headaches After Being Bullied

Obviously that hilarious mixup might have been the only story here — except that everyone looking at Tori’s new look was too busy doing double takes.

Ch-ch-check her out — that’s her on the left (below)! And yes, we do feel the need to point that out! And you’ll see why soon enough!

Can YOU believe it? That’s Tori Spelling!

The 48-year-old was basically unrecognizable, with several commenters pointing out the resemblance to one other celeb hottie in particular: Khloé Kardashian! There were so many tweets about it, both celeb names were trending on Twitter!

Here’s just a few of the comments on IG and Twitter:

“OK, but why did I think Tori Spelling was Khloe Kardashian?” “I thought Tori was Khloe!!” “Tori Spelling morphs into a Kardashian in a rather shocking transformation” “Is Tori the new Khloe?”

It probably doesn’t help that she’s wearing an outfit that Khloé rocked last year (one that’s basically become her signature)!

Just a week ago, Tori posted an equally glam pic where she still looked more like Tori Spelling than like a Kardashian — even if the dress was something one of the KUWTK stars might have worn:

Between then and now, that’s some makeover!

Tori did post one pic to her own IG from Thursday, and even from a different angle and close-up, she still looks fairly Khloé-ish!

Sharing a sweet moment with pal Snooki, she wrote:

“My Messy Bestie… actually we are the duo you never knew you needed. @snooki you might be my twin flame ( but shorter ) love the way we empower each other to be our authentic selves. Xo”

The fact she said “authentic selves” will obviously have a lot of commenters raising a brow or two.

But you know what? She’s right! We’re still ourselves with a makeover. Sometimes we even feel more like ourselves! It’s not like we didn’t have “a look” before, nothing is perfectly natural for any of us!

We think Tori looks fantastic, and there’s no better time for it. Rumor has it her marriage is on the rocks and has been for a while now. If she’s about to be single again (or already is) you can understand why she’d want a hot new look!

What do YOU think of the glow-up??

[Image via Tori Spelling/Instagram/WENN/Avalon.]