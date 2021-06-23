Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s Marriage Has Been On The Rocks 'For Over A Year'?!

Things aren’t looking great for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott!

In case you didn’t know, the couple recently sparked breakup rumors after the paparazzi caught the 48-year-old actress not wearing her wedding ring back in March. And adding fuel to the fire, she spilled how they had separate sleeping arrangements earlier this month.

Now, a source confessed to Us Weekly how the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum may have downplayed how serious their marriage issues are, saying things haven’t been “great” for a while now:

“Tori and Dean have been having major issues for over a year now. The fact that she’s talking about sleeping in separate beds is very telling, she wouldn’t do that unless things were really not great between them.”

As we mentioned before, the momma of five previously spoke on the speculation about her marriage to McDermott in an interview with Jeff Lewis. There, she hinted that the TV personality was sleeping somewhere else and her kids have taken his spot while Dean was away for filming:

“Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms.”

That’s pretty bad, guys! And the insider recognized to Us how her recent words to the public meant a lot, saying:

“Tori knows her kids see what she says online, so for her to say something publicly means the end could be very near.”

Yikes!

The pair, who share Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, have been through quite a lot of marital turmoil over the years; Dean infamously admitted to cheating on his wife in 2014. But they not only survived that, they seemingly came out stronger on the other side. Spelling told People in 2017 that the duo had work through his past transgression, saying:

“I look back, and I remember doing interviews probably seven years ago … I was like, ‘It’s easy, we don’t have to work at it. We have this great marriage.’ 11 years later, I’m like, ‘It’s a lot of work.’ It takes work and I took that for granted — I think we both did. We thought, ‘Oh, our relationship just works,’ and the truth is, no relationship just works.”

That’s for sure! The Due South star later shared how “monogamy is hard ” on his Daddy Issues podcast, which featured Tori as a guest. And shockingly enough, the author actually agreed with his feelings at the time:

“The reality is you’re two people. I feel like humans, instinctually, it’s really hard to be monogamous because you’re always changing. And if you’re not on the same page, you have to try to change again, and evolve, and be on the same page.”

As of right now, neither have fully commented on the speculation swirling around. But perhaps it all comes down to the fact that the twosome just changed too much over the years. Who knows! We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Tori and Dean truly over this time? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

