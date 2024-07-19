Travel Influencer Dead After Falling 300 Feet Into Gorge While Shooting An Instagram Reel

Travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar has sadly passed away.

The 27-year-old, who’s popular on Instagram for posting travel tips and hacks, tragically died in India on Tuesday. According to The Economic Times, she and seven friends were visiting the Kumbhe waterfall which is about 80 miles outside of Mumbai, when she attempted to film an IG Reel. But it ended in tragedy after she reportedly lost her footing and plummeted 300 feet down into a gorge. A local rescuer told the outlet on Thursday:

“She fell on the hard, slippery patch of rocks around 300ft into the valley and couldn’t be spotted initially.”

It took SIX hours, but she was finally found by search and rescue amid rough weather conditions. The rescuer explained:

“She was sent up using a stretcher attached to rappelling ropes. Six rescuers climbed down the hill, while another 50 assisted atop the hillock.”

Sadly, she was unresponsive when she was recovered and passed away upon arrival at the Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital, despite being on a ventilator.

So, so sad.

Aanvi boasted nearly 300K followers on Instagram. Her final post on Monday outlined the top five places to visit in India during the country’s monsoon season.

Rest in peace, Aanvi.

