Travis Barker Explains Why It Was Important To Show THAT Semen Scene On The Kardashians!

Travis Barker would do anything for his beautiful bride Kourtney Kardashian — and he’s not afraid to prove it!

As you know, the Poosh founder had been going through in vitro fertilization procedures with the end goal of having a baby with the pro drummer — and documenting it all on their Hulu show The Kardashians. One scene in particular which fans will remember is when the 47-year-old had to give a semen sample at one of their many doctors appointments. Kravis asked the crew to turn off the mics and cameras and leave — but Barker says it was important he be transparent with the intimate details.

In an interview with GQ from Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer revealed his reasoning behind the choice to share so much of their IVF journey:

“If any of that can help people — seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real.”

It’s so brave to put yourself out there so intimately — but they’re definitely doing it for the right reasons! We all need to see we aren’t alone, even some of the biggest stars on the planet go through the same struggles as everyone else!

The musician also thinks it’s important he, as a man, normalizes his role in fertility. It’s not just a woman’s thing, people! He said he’s willing to show the world everything to stand by his wife — and of course to be “relatable” to other men going through the same process of semen collection:

“I don’t care if I’m c**ming in a cup or whatever. It’s real life. And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know? I’ve never been fazed by any of that.”

Love that! Medical procedures should be normalized as much as possible! We all deserve to be the healthiest and happiest versions of ourselves.

The IVF treatments are on hold for now, though, as we reported in September. The couple decided to take a break from the tough process and focus more on their family and themselves. The 43-year-old Kardashian told WSJ Magazine at the time:

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married … We have family dinner once a week at home with a chef and then besides that I love to have one-on-one time with my kids. I try to either take them out to dinner or take them out to lunch. So, I probably go out four times a week. I love Travis and I love to go out to dinner, just us.”

We’re glad to see Travis is so nonchalant about something that should already be normal! Sending love and light to him and Kourt — we hope to hear some updates soon!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]