Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrate Major Development In IVF Pregnancy Journey!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are making the most of their family planning journey!

On Thursday’s brand new episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder and her Blink-182 drummer beau reveal to the Hulu world some new developments in their fertility plan!

In the streaming ep, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum kicked things off by explaining to viewers how the couple had made a major breakthrough in their fertility treatment work:

“We are super excited because it’s the first time we have made it to an egg retrieval in six months of doing fertility treatments.”

That’s a HUGE development, because both Kourtney and Travis have been open about how hard it’s been to get to the egg retrieval phase. In fact, in this new ep, Kourt admits they weren’t able to get this far “the last two times we tried.” And Perezcious readers will certainly recall prior moments where the pair has struggled with IVF moves.

Later in the ep, Kravis attended an appointment with their fertility physician, Dr. Wood, who explained to them that Kourt had “one promising ovarian follicle” to potentially use in the process. The doctor said:

“We have many good babies from one good follicle, so hopefully it’ll be high quality and [result in] a normal embryo.”

That’s great news!!

Nothing is guaranteed at this point, of course. But it’s a very promising development for the pair and we love to hear it!

The happy couple celebrated about the update, with Kourt sharing in a confessional:

“Even though there’s only one follicle that Dr. Wood is really seeing that’s standing out, the fact that we even have [one] gives me a lot of hope.”

Travis was also super pumped about the medical miracle, adding sweetly:

“It’s the most exciting thing ever. I’m so happy. Family is everything to us. To be able to make something together would be just incredible.”

Awww!

Ultimately, Kourtney is optimistic that good things are on the way.

The next steps, she explained to viewers, include (hopefully) retrieving the egg, making an embryo, and — if all goes well — testing it before implanting the embryo into the uterus for a possible pregnancy.

In a confessional, the mom of three shared her desire for things to work out:

“All we need is one good egg. Now it’s just in God’s hands.”

Amen to that!

Here’s hoping things work out VERY well for this happy couple!

Sending all kinds of love and well wishes!

