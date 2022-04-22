Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Began 'Emotional' IVF Journey Way Sooner Than We All Thought!

It turns out babies have been on the brain for this famous couple way longer than we realized!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have only gotten engaged in October (after linking up romantically in February 2021), but they’ve apparently been trying to start a family together since last summer! Yes, that long ago! According to a source who spoke with People on Thursday, The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer knew they wanted to take the next step in their relationship within “months,” the insider dished:

“[They] decided to try and get pregnant after they had dated for a few months.”

Whoa! They moved fast!

The couple began the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process “last summer,” but it’s unfortunately been a complicated and “emotional” journey, the confidant explained:

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. They never expected it to be as hard as it’s been. It’s been especially difficult for Kourtney. They still would love to have a baby. Travis is not putting any pressure on Kourtney though. He just wants her to be happy and healthy.”

Kourt is, of course, already mom to three adorable kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband Scott Disick while Travis shares Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. So it’s not like they won’t get to share in family life together as a couple, but it sure seems important to them to welcome a little one of their own.

During Thursday night’s episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder sat down with her momma Kris Jenner to talk about the health challenges she’s been dealing with, revealing she’s been battling depression because of the “awful” and ongoing struggle she’s faced trying to get pregnant. She shared in a confessional:

“Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

It hasn’t helped that fans have speculated about her weight gain on social media or that the medication her doctors prescribed reportedly put her into menopause.

On that, the 43-year-old noted:

“I think because I’m so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it’s just having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us.”

Of course, the mental health update surprised Kris, who responded:

“I feel like I’ve never seen you happier so the depression thing surprises me.”

She certainly understood her daughter’s desire to have another child, Jenner added in a confessional:

“Even though Kourtney has three beautiful children, it doesn’t make it hurt any less if you’re trying to have a baby and you’ve been struggling.”

The bride-to-be agreed, insisting that she and her fiancé “want it so badly” because they “want to make something together.” The matriarch added:

“You wanna bring your own baby, your own love into the world. You both know exactly how it feels to have a child and how to bring a child into the world, and now you want to do it with the love of your life.”

Oh, we hope the IVF process starts working!! It really sounds like this has been a long and draining journey for the couple, but it’s promising to see that they are staying strong together after so many months of this! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

