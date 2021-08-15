Travis Barker Flies For The First Time Since Surviving Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

Travis Barker conquered one of his biggest fears by boarding an airplane for the first time in 13 years since surviving a deadly plane crash.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the 45-year-old musician and Kourtney Kardashian were photographed leaving Los Angeles, California in a private jet and also landing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are apparently vacationing. The couple reportedly embraced before hopping on the aircraft, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s alum held his hands as they walked up the stairs. They were joined on board by her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Take a look at the pictures HERE.

He showed tremendous courage. It truly must have been a terrifying and emotional moment for the Blink-182 drummer who previously vowed to never fly again following the 2008 crash.

In case you didn’t know, Barker was in a plane leaving South Carolina when it suddenly caught fire and plummeted to the ground, killing two close friends along with two pilots. He and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the only ones to survive the devastating accident but suffered from severe burns on their bodies. Unfortunately, his friend passed away from a drug overdose at the age of 26 less than a year later.

Since the incident, Travis has primarily taken tour buses and cruise ships to get to his concerts. Speaking with Men’s Health in June, the former television personality opened up about his PTSD, saying that if he “saw a plane [in the sky], he “was determined it was going to crash.” However, Barker also expressed his desire to one day take to the skies again:

“I have to. I want to make the choice to try and overcome it.”

He continued, expressing how his kiddos have pushed him towards the goal:

“If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my children], ‘Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.’ I have to tell them because I almost left them.”

And about six months after he started dating Kourt, Travis shocked fans by tweeting alongside a plane emoji:

“I might fly again.”

And it looks like that day finally came…

So incredibly proud of Travis for overcoming his fears and flying again! We cannot imagine how scary it must have been, so we just applaud his immense courage. Reactions to Barker flying again? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]