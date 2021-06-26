Travis Barker Reveals He 'Might Fly Again' 13 Years After Surviving Deadly Plane Crash

Travis Barker might be ready to fly again.

In case you didn’t know, the 45-year-old rocker nearly died in a plane crash that tragically killed four of the six passengers on board 13 years ago. Travis and late friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein, who passed away a year later from a drug overdose, were the only ones to survive in 2008. Following the crash, the Blink-182 drummer suffered from third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body and was hospitalized for three months.

Related: Mark Hoppus Has Cancer — And Blink-182’s Travis Barker & Tom DeLonge ‘Have His Back’

Since then, Travis has not flown. He only takes buses to get to concerts in North America and has traveled by cruise ships a few times to join his band overseas. The musician has been open about dealing with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and undergoing therapy after the airplane crash. In an interview with Men’s Health, Travis opened up about how he is still “haunted” by the incident, but overtime has learned how to deal with the memories:

“I was dark. I couldn’t walk down the street. If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn’t want to see it. … Now it’s been so many years, it’s getting easier for me. There are days where I’ll wake up and never think about it.”

He also mentioned how it has become a goal for him to get back in an aircraft, saying:

“If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my children], ‘Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.’ I have to tell them because I almost left them. That’s a perfect day.”

It seems like Barker may be getting closer to that day — at least based on a tweet he shared on Friday. The father wrote alongside an airplane emoji:

“I might fly again.”

I might fly again ✈️ — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 25, 2021

Wow, that’s a big step for him!

Fans immediately shared their support for Travis, with one social media user writing:

“I was in a plane crash as a child. It took me a few years to fly again. I fly all the time now, but every once in and awhile the fear creeps back in. Breathing helps. I hope you make it back up one day.”

Another commented:

“I hope You do. It’s the hardest thing to overcome our fears but the reward is on the other side…”

And a third posted:

“I think that’s frikin amazing! I don’t think I could be as brave and courageous. Just load up on that Barker Wellness and it will be ok. I gotta say, I’m so very proud of you.”

Incredibly proud of Travis! It takes a lot to work through trauma, and we can only imagine how hard it has been! Are you surprised that he could be ready to take to the skies again? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via DJDM/WENN]