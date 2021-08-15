OMG Kourtney Kardashian Just Chopped Her Hair Off!!

Kourtney Kardashian said goodbye to her iconic long locks!

The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of mirror selfies to show off her new hair, which now sits just above her shoulders. In the post, Kourt captioned the pics with a simple scissor emoji. Ch-ch-check out the chin-length bob trimmed by Peter Savic (below):

Related: Khloé Kardashian Explains Why She Has Been ‘Taking A Step Back’ From Social Media

Stunning!!! It’s quite a change for the television personality, who has consistently kept her hair long throughout her time in the spotlight. But it is certainly stylish, and we weren’t the only ones who thought so…

The picture immediately captured the attention of Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s rocker boyfriend, Travis Barker, who couldn’t help but gush over the images. The Blink-182 drummer wrote in the comments section:

“You’re perfect.”

AWW! Hailey Bieber, Lily Aldridge, Stephanie Shepherd, and more famous friends shared their love for the chic hairstyle, too!

This new makeover comes after Barker gave Kourtney a trim while the couple quarantined for 10 days. The Poosh founder first shared a photo of a chunk of her long brown tresses chopped off, writing:

“Haircuts by @travisbarker.”

One week later, she officially revealed her subtle switch up on the ‘gram in another series of mirror selfies while sitting on the bathroom floor topless. While the musician took off several inches, the momma still kept her long mane at the time. Take a look (below):

Perhaps, she didn’t entirely love his cut too much and decided to take the plunge! Drops us your reactions to Kourtney’s new ‘do in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]