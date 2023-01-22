Travis Barker Gets Massive New Tattoo In Honor Of Kourtney Kardashian!

Travis Barker has some more artwork dedicated to Kourtney Kardashian!

As you most likely know, the Blink-182 drummer already has several tattoos in honor of Kourt. Early in their relationship, Travis got her name inked onto his chest and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum even tattooed “I love you” onto one of his forearms. She told TODAY in September:

“I wrote ‘I love you’ in cursive language, and then I did it. I put it on. I did the gun. And then I practiced and did a ‘K’ with a heart. So there’s a few.”

Shortly after he proposed in October 2021, the 47-year-old musician had her lips inked on the inside of his biceps. Now, it looks like Travis got another tattoo dedicated to the Poosh founder over the weekend – and it is absolutely massive! What is it, you may ask? Well, it looks like the artist got Kourtney’s eyes tattooed on his thigh. Travis shared a close-up picture and full-body mirror selfie on Instagram to show off the new artwork, writing in the caption:

“Oh hey there”

While the post doesn’t say that the eyes are Kourtneys, she confirmed the design was of her when she shared the pictures on her Instagram Story along with a GIF of blinking eyes. You can see the new ink (below):

Thoughts on the new tatt? Drop your reactions in the comments below.

[Image via Travis Barker/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]